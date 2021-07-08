FNB is Set to Grow Local Investment by Opening 50 New Community Branches Over 3 Years

08 July 2021: FNB plans to grow its investment in local communities by opening an additional 50 new community branches by 2023. The Bank says this is part of its efforts to be accessible to its Retail and Commercial customers across the country. The community branches will be between 70 – 90m2 in size. The design will integrate world-class technologies to heighten customer experience by blending self-service and face-to-face interactions.

Jacques Celliers, FNB CEO says, “In the last 3 years, we’ve opened 14 new branches and revamped over 130 to cater to customer needs via assisted and unassisted channels. In our points of presence, our aim is to ensure that the right services are available within proximity to our customers.

As a result, we have maintained consistent investment in our vast network spanning nearly 600 branches and approximately 5 000 ATMs in local markets across South Africa.”