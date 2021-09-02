FNB is the most Valuable Brand in South Africa

2 September 2021: FNB has maintained its position as the Most Valuable Brand in South Africa for a second consecutive year in the BrandZ Top30 Most Valuable Brands by Kantar, with a Brand Value of $2.7 billion.

In the independent brand valuation, the report mentioned that the country’s consumers rated FNB very highly on all brand equity metrics and is positioned as a particularly ‘Meaningfully Different’ brand. Between 2020 and 2021, FNB was also endorsed by consumers as having ‘great advertising’ and the bank’s marketing initiatives were cited as being relevant and memorable. FNB also scored high on measures of Brand Exposure in the Banking category, with the recently launched #TheChangeables campaign receiving a noteworthy mention in the report.