FNB Islamic Banking honoured at IRBA Global 2018 awards

29 November 2018: FNB Islamic Banking affirmed its position as a leading Islamic finance provider by claiming two more prestigious awards, this time, at the 4th annual Global Islamic Retail Banking Awards (IRBA) 2018 held on November 21 in Dubai.

FNB Islamic Banking and its CEO Amman Muhammad were honoured with the Critic’s Choice Most Trusted Brand and IRBA CEO of the Year awards for 2018, respectively.

“We are truly honoured to be awarded the Critic’s Choice Award as the Most Trusted Brand. An award of this nature is exceptionally impressive, especially considering the challenging global financial environment that we find ourselves in. In a world where the financial services industry is under scrutiny, trust becomes the cornerstone of a strong banking relationship and the foundation of all growth. With this we continue chipping away at building these trusted relationships with the community that we serve. It is upon this foundation of trust that we are building our future,” says Amman Muhammad, FNB Islamic Banking CEO.

“Being recognised as the IRBA Awards Committee as the 2018 CEO of the Year truly humbles me. Many years have been dedicated in driving the recognition of Islamic Banking as a credible banking alternate, after years of continued campaigning we witness robust growth and are now acknowledged as a credible niche banking option. We continue to drive innovation and incorporate cutting edge technology in the provision of a world-class Islamic banking value proposition to our customers,” adds Muhammad.

According to Cambridge IFA, The Islamic Retail Banking Awards or IRBA awards programme is based on the most academically rigorous analysis of global Islamic banking efficiency performance. Winners are rigorously assessed by a panel of independent experts based on the efficiency model developed by Cambridge IFA. These prestigious awards honour individuals and institutions who have demonstrated great commitment and made significant contribution to the development, growth and success of Islamic retail banking.

These awards add to several significant awards that FNB Islamic Banking has recently won.