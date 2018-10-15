FNB Islamic Banking takes top honours at GIFA

15 October 2018 – FNB Islamic Banking was awarded top honours at the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) which were recently held in Sarajevo, Bosnia Herzegovina on the 29th of September. This continues the wide-ranging acknowledgment that continues to highlight the strides the bank is making in cementing its reputation as the Islamic bank of choice.

FNB Islamic Banking was awarded “Best Islamic Banking Window 2018”, an award that the bank is winning consecutively for the second time.

GIFA is a global brand that has earned its reputation as one of the most respected Islamic finance awards programme globally. GIFA celebrates excellence and best practices in Islamic finance across various categories ranging from industry players to service providers, Shari’ah scholars and academicians in various sectors within the Islamic finance industry, with ultimate objectives of promoting social responsibility, adherence to Shari’ah authenticity and commitment to Islamic banking and finance.

“One of our core drivers as a bank is to innovatively assist customers through creating a single platform that enables the consumer to effortlessly transact, invest, finance, or insure with great ease. Winning this award for a second time, on a global platform is certainly an honour that tells us that we are answering our customers’ needs, it says that our offer continues to resonate the FNB intonation – How can we help you? says Amman Muhammad, CEO of FNB Islamic Banking.”

Muhammad adds that “as a bank with a 180 years of a focused customer centric approach to helping our clients,

This award is another proof point for us in showing that what we package as innovative solutions for both business and retail are received by the market as worthwhile answers to our customers. Winning the award is an affirmation of this.”

The award adds to several significant awards that FNB Islamic banking has won in the past year, these include Best Islamic Banking Window 2017, Critics’ Choice Best Islamic Retail Banking Window in South Africa & Botswana 2016 and Best Islamic Bank Offering 2016.