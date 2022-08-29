FNB wins Best Consumer Digital Bank in SA and Best Banking App in Africa

FNB has once again displayed its digital innovation leadership by winning two awards: Best Consumer Digital Bank in South Africa and Best Mobile Banking App in Africa. This was announced at the 2022 World’s Best Consumer Digital Bank Awards in Africa, hosted by Global Finance.

It won the awards based on the strength of its strategy to attract and service customers digitally, its success in acquiring customers to use digital offerings, the growth of digital users, the breadth of its product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and the design and functionality of its digital channels.