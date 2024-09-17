Food Forward SA Newsletter September 2024

Online Version

One-Third Of The Food We Produce Is Never Eaten: Reshaping our Food System Must Be Accelerated

FoodForward SA, in partnership with the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA), is working towards enlisting food system actors to sign voluntary agreements to reduce food loss and waste across their supply chains and donate their edible surplus food.

READ MORE

Celebrate World Food Day: Your Donations Can Help Us Pack Essential Meals for Those in Need

World Food Day, commemorated on October 16, marks the founding of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. This year’s theme, “Right to Food for a Better Life and Future,” highlights the urgent need to address food insecurity and malnutrition, which remain significant challenges in many parts of the world, including South Africa.

READ MORE

Nourishing Futures: An Update on the Mother and Child Nutrition Programme

The Mother and Child Nutrition programme aims to combat malnutrition through a combination of direct support and educational initiatives. Philani’s mentor mothers are instrumental in identifying at-risk families, providing them with crucial nutrition education, and monitoring their progress.

READ MORE

HewLin Compassion: Empowering Vulnerable Communities Through Dedication and Innovation

For 14 years, HewLin Compassion has been on a mission to empower vulnerable people in the most desperate places.

The organisation has since evolved into a movement dedicated to solving critical issues through creativity, strategy, and progress.

HewLin Compassion’s approach is straightforward: identify a human need and solve it.

READ MORE

Celebrating September: Empowering Communities Beyond Food Distribution

At FoodForward SA, we’re dedicated to not only providing essential nourishment to people in need but also championing the rights and capabilities of individuals with disabilities and those in marginalised communities. Our mission extends beyond addressing food insecurity—we are also committed to empowering individuals and fostering a more inclusive society.

READ MORE

Ending off Women’s Month with a Sweet Treat

We took a moment to honour the incredible women who dedicate their lives to serving the vulnerable in their community and ensuring that every meal they provide is both nutritious and nourishing.

Thanks to a generous donation from Lindt Chocolates, we had the pleasure of treating the women from some of our Beneficiary Organisations (BOs) to a delightful sweet treat.

READ MORE