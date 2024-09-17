Food Forward SA Newsletter September 2024

One-Third Of The Food We Produce Is Never Eaten: Reshaping our Food System Must Be Accelerated
FoodForward SA, in partnership with the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA), is working towards enlisting food system actors to sign voluntary agreements to reduce food loss and waste across their supply chains and donate their edible surplus food.
Celebrate World Food Day: Your Donations Can Help Us Pack Essential Meals for Those in Need
World Food Day, commemorated on October 16, marks the founding of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. This year’s theme, “Right to Food for a Better Life and Future,” highlights the urgent need to address food insecurity and malnutrition, which remain significant challenges in many parts of the world, including South Africa.
Nourishing Futures: An Update on the Mother and Child Nutrition Programme
The Mother and Child Nutrition programme aims to combat malnutrition through a combination of direct support and educational initiatives. Philani’s mentor mothers are instrumental in identifying at-risk families, providing them with crucial nutrition education, and monitoring their progress.
HewLin Compassion: Empowering Vulnerable Communities Through Dedication and Innovation
For 14 years, HewLin Compassion has been on a mission to empower vulnerable people in the most desperate places.
The organisation has since evolved into a movement dedicated to solving critical issues through creativity, strategy, and progress.
HewLin Compassion’s approach is straightforward: identify a human need and solve it.
Celebrating September: Empowering Communities Beyond Food Distribution
At FoodForward SA, we’re dedicated to not only providing essential nourishment to people in need but also championing the rights and capabilities of individuals with disabilities and those in marginalised communities. Our mission extends beyond addressing food insecurity—we are also committed to empowering individuals and fostering a more inclusive society.
Ending off Women’s Month with a Sweet Treat
We took a moment to honour the incredible women who dedicate their lives to serving the vulnerable in their community and ensuring that every meal they provide is both nutritious and nourishing.
Thanks to a generous donation from Lindt Chocolates, we had the pleasure of treating the women from some of our Beneficiary Organisations (BOs) to a delightful sweet treat.