Footprints 4 Sam Illuminate Dinner and new Bus for Joburg!

Footprints 4 Sam’s Gala Dinner Warms Hearts

and Gives Hope to Paediatric Wards in State Hospitals

Colour, warmth and purpose was added to the cold winter canvas of Johannesburg as over 150 guests gathered at the iconic Polo Room at the Inanda Club for the annual Footprints 4 Sam Fundraising Gala Dinner, Illuminate. This beautiful evening in support of underprivileged children, and their families, living with a life-limiting or chronic illness in state paediatric wards, as well as the health professionals that care for them, was a memorable evening of tangible impact

Founded in memory of Samuel John Frederick Platt, beloved son of Melissa and Fred Platt, who passed away in 2016 at just 15 and a half months old, the Footprints 4 Sam Trust exists to ensure that no family walks a painful healthcare journey unsupported. Since 2017, the Trust has touched countless lives, offering dignity, hope and compassion to beneficiaries across South Africa.

“Our annual gala dinner is a cornerstone fundraising event for the Trust,” explains Melissa, Co-founder of the Trust and Sam’s mum. “This year’s theme, Illuminate, reflects the Trust’s mission to shine a light and add warmth and kindness into some of the darkest moments families face, and to do so with love, empathy and action.”

The evening was masterfully guided by specialist paediatrician and mental health advocate, Dr Nokukhanya Khanyile-Lenake, who set the tone for a night of purpose, poignancy and celebration. Guests were treated to powerful stories from families, fine dining and entertainment including a showstopping performance by Larry Soffer, The Mentalist, whose jaw-dropping illusions left the room spellbound. Renowned artist, John Adams, created a live portrait of Madiba during the evening and worked throughout the night in full view of the guests. Adam’s brought Mandela’s spirit to life on canvas, and the finished piece was the final item in the much-anticipated live auction.

As the auction heated up, guests responded with generous bids, raising significant funds that will support the Trust’s six key initiatives. A portion of the funds raised will also go towards launching another Footprints 4 Sam bus – “Sam se Bussie”- the Trust’s first Super Sam Hero Vehicle in Johannesburg. Following on from the Trust’s successful transport initiative in Cape Town, this expanded roll out will provide a vital step in helping underprivileged children and their caregivers, get to essential medical appointments safely, reliably and with dignity.

As a symbolic gesture, each guest left with a brightly coloured fleece blanket with a simple request to ‘pay it forward’ and offer warmth to someone in need as they travelled home, reinforcing the ethos of human connection and care that lies at the heart of the Trust’s work.

“This night was not only a celebration of how far we’ve come,” says Melissa, “but is a reminder of what’s possible when people show up with open hearts and a shared purpose. Illuminate was a night of hope – and a call to action.”

“Footprints 4 Sam continues to advocate for systemic change in South Africa’s paediatric healthcare environment – one footprint at a time. We are truly grateful to all our sponsors, donors and those who attended and supported our Illuminate Gala Dinner. With every donation and deepened partnership Footprints 4 Sam is better positioned to create lasting impact for children and families who need it most,” concludes Melissa.

Join us – become a sponsor of the Footprints 4 Sam Super Sam Hero Vehicle Initiative and help us change lives one kilometre at a time!

Find out more about Footprints 4 Sam and become part of the journey, visit www.footprints4sam.org