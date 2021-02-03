Ford to Forge Ahead With a Giant Investment

Ford Motor Company plans to invest R15.8-billion modernising its manufacturing operations in South Africa– marking the biggest investment in Ford’s 97-year history in the country.

It also represents one of the biggest investments in the South African automotive industry.

The upgrade at the Silverton Assembly Plant will enable the manufacturer to expand the production of its Ford Ranger pickups – one of its most successful models globally – from 168,000 units a year to 200,000 units. These will be exported to more than 100 countries in the rest of Africa, Mexico and Europe – where demand for the model is growing rapidly.

Ford will hire an additional 1,200 people to support expanded production, bringing its workforce in South Africa to 5,500 employees.

Source: Business Maverick https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2021-02-02-ford-bucks-disinvestment-trend-with-a-r15-8bn-plan