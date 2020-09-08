Foundation Mobilising Global Coalition Against Corruption

The scourge of corruption ripping the country apart has spurred civil society organisations and individuals to reach out to like-minded people in the country and abroad to add their voice in demanding tangible action from authorities.

Roger Latchman, the Chairman of the Latchman Foundation says the Foundation is mobilising a coalition of global icons in the fight against corruption to bring their expertise and knowledge to deal with corruption in South Africa.

Experts like Drago Kos, a renowned international anti-corruption and integrity expert and chairman of the OECD Working Group on Bribery in International Business Transactions has come on board to share his expertise with South Africans among a global audience participating in the movement against corruption.

Latchman says while corruption in the public sector tends to grab media headlines, the problem is far more wide spread touching all sectors of society.

He says the Latchman Foundation is currently mobilising civil society organisations and global experts in dealing with corruption to rid the country of corrupt practices in all spheres of society.

“At all levels of society, corruption threatens to distort social and economic interactions, reducing efficiency and increasing inequality by favouring the well-positioned. As a result, the cost of doing business increases, public resources are wasted, and the poor are pushed aside,” says Latchman.

“Corruption is not a victimless crime, recent reports indicate that some of the PPE tenders could have placed our health workers in danger by allowing poor quality PPEs to filter into the system putting the lives of those at the frontline of fighting Covid-19 in danger,” adds Latchman.

Citing a statement by Angel Gurría, OECD Secretary-General, he says corruption has led to a loss of trust and confidence in the economic system as a whole. A coherent, co-ordinated and effective commitment to fight corruption and promote integrity is now crucial to restore citizens’ confidence and pave the way for stronger, cleaner and fairer growth.

“The Latchman Foundation has heeded the call by civic organisations in South Africa to stand up against the tide of corruption. This movement was catalysed by the increased corrupt activities during a time when maximum fiscal resources ought to have been directed to the preservation of life, jobs and our economy during this Covid-19 global pandemic,” says Latchman.