Founder of Ground-breaking SA Initiative Recognised for Driving Innovative Management Ideas

Thinkers50, the first-ever global ranking of management thinkers, has named Dr Louise van Rhyn, founder of non-profit Symphonia for South Africa, and its flagship programme Partners for Possibility (PfP), as its 2021 recipient of the Ideas Into Practice Award. The award recognises van Rhyn for pioneering and building the multi-award winning PfP programme.

Since 2001, Thinkers50 has identified, ranked and shared the very best management ideas globally. The Thinkers50 list has been published every two years, and remains the premier ranking of its kind. The scope of Thinkers50 has broadened to include a range of activities that support its mission of providing innovative access to powerful business and management ideas, premised on the core belief that ideas have the power to change the world, management is essential to human affairs and new thinking can create a better future.