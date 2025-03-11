FOUR PAWS Highlights Daily Care for Rescued Big Cats on World Wildlife Day

On World Wildlife Day (3 March), global animal welfare organisation FOUR PAWS emphasises the daily care and rehabilitation efforts for rescued big cats and other endangered animals in its 13 wild animal sanctuaries across 11 countries. This work ensures both the physical and mental well-being of over 300 wild animals rescued from conflict zones, illegal private ownership, and substandard zoo conditions.

Vital Medical Interventions for Rescued Big Cats

FOUR PAWS recently conducted a major sterilisation initiative, performing surgeries on seven lionesses at Al Ma’wa for Nature and Wildlife in Jordan. This effort, led by veterinarians Dr Amir Khalil, Dr Marina Ivanova, and Dr Frank Göritz, aimed to prevent life-threatening uterine infections. The lionesses, many of whom survived war zones in Gaza and Syria, are now recovering under expert care. Additionally, dental procedures were carried out at LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in South Africa, where lions and lionesses received essential tooth extractions and root canal treatments to alleviate pain and improve their quality of life. Routine blood and urine tests were conducted to monitor their overall health.

Sanctuaries Providing Lifelong Care

FOUR PAWS sanctuaries offer species-appropriate enclosures, veterinary monitoring, and natural enrichment to promote physical and mental stimulation. LIONSROCK in South Africa is home to over 100 rescued big cats, including lions, tigers, and leopards, providing a safe haven for animals rescued from circuses, zoos, and private captivity. The 1,250-hectare reserve also shelters native South African wildlife such as zebras and antelopes. Al Ma’wa for Nature and Wildlife, a sanctuary co-managed with the Princess Alia Foundation, provides emergency care for animals rescued from the illegal wildlife trade and conflict zones in the Middle East.

A Call for Greater Wildlife Protection

World Wildlife Day marks the 50th anniversary of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), which regulates wildlife trade to prevent species extinction. FOUR PAWS CEO Josef Pfabigan emphasised the importance of banning private ownership of wild animals and improving their welfare globally. “Our teams worldwide are committed to ensuring the well-being of rescued animals. I thank all caretakers for their dedication, and we will continue fighting for stronger protections for wild animals,” Pfabigan stated.

FOUR PAWS remains at the forefront of wildlife rescue, ensuring that animals in their care receive the treatment and respect they deserve.