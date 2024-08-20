Four Paws Rescue: Tiger cubs arrive safely in LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary

Bethlehem, 16 August 2024 – Global animal welfare organisation FOUR PAWS has transferred two tiger cubs rescued from illegal private keeping in Slovakia to its LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in South Africa. The one-year-old female animals, one of them white, are named Snow and Sky. The tigresses have arrived at their new forever home under the South African sun after a 13,000-kilometre journey from Slovakia. In mid-April, the two cubs, together with their male sibling, were confiscated by local authorities from cruel, illegal private keeping in Slovakia and temporarily accommodated at Zoo Bojnice, until they could be transferred to LIONSROCK. The cubs are yet another shocking example that big cats should never be kept as pets. FOUR PAWS calls for an end of the cruel keeping, breeding, and trade of big cats, which is still not regulated in many European countries, and worldwide.

“The sad fate of Snow and Sky has a happy ending today. It is a great joy for FOUR PAWS to welcome the two tiger cubs to LIONSROCK. In their new forever home, they can roam their natural surroundings and enjoy a new sense of life. We must not forget that many big cats suffer in private keeping like Snow and Sky did. The protection of wild animals has been close to our hearts at FOUR PAWS since the very beginning. We are striving to find sustainable solutions and working with our global network towards properly and strongly implemented and enforced legislation for big cats along with protecting the animals, we rescue for the rest of their lives,” says Josef Pfabigan, CEO and President of FOUR PAWS.

“Cruel private keeping can have a permanent negative impact on big cats. They are often sick, malnourished, locked up in inappropriate cages, abused as pets, or for entertainment, and killed for their fur and body parts. These two tiger cubs have been deprived of the care of their mother since a very young age. At LIONSROCK, Snow and Sky have a bright future ahead of them. It is amazing to watch them explore their outer enclosure and see that they are already starting to recover from their past,” says Patricia Tiplea, Head of Wild Animal Rescue and Advocacy. Sadly, the third cub was found dead in the enclosure at the zoo earlier in June, after suffering fatal injuries. The conditions that the cubs experienced in the previous private keeping may have led to this tragic accident.

Contrary to the widespread misconception that tigers with white fur belong to a different species, the white colour is caused by a rare and recessive gene. The rarity of this gene makes white big cats more commercially valuable, and they are extremely sough after. Breeders often resort to inbreeding, which often leads to life-long suffering due to serious health problems.

In Slovakia, where the cubs were illegally bred, legislation prohibits the keeping, breeding and trade of big cats by private owners, however, it is still widely permitted in Europe. According to CITES’ (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) data from 1975-2018, several European countries are ranked among the top 30 global exporters and importers of tigers. To put an end to the commercial trade of captive tigers and their body parts, FOUR PAWS calls on all EU Member States to implement the 2023 EU Tiger Guidance and introduce a ‘positive list’ of species that can be legally kept and traded as pets. FOUR PAWS is also asking supporters to sign the petition to end this ruthless trade of tigers.

LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary is one of the 13 wild animal sanctuaries and cooperation projects established by FOUR PAWS worldwide. It is currently home to over 100 rescued big cats, including lions, tigers and leopards. They were rescued from private keeping, circuses, zoos, and conflict zones all across the globe. The sanctuary encompasses a total area of 1,250 hectares. The land is also inhabited by other typical South African species that live freely like zebras and antelopes, as well as a wide variety of bird species that have found refuge on the property.

FOUR PAWS is the global animal welfare organisation for animals under direct human influence, which reveals suffering, rescues animals in need and protects them. Founded by Heli Dungler and friends in Vienna in 1988, the organisation focuses on companion animals including stray dogs and cats, farm animals and wild animals kept in inappropriate conditions as well as in disaster and conflict zones. With sustainable campaigns and projects, such as its own sanctuaries, FOUR PAWS provides rapid help and long-term protection for suffering animals. www.four-paws.org.za

