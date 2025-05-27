From Bows To Bricks: How Holiday Wrapping Built a School Facility – By Tshidiso Masopha

By Tshidiso Masopha

This past December, Mall of Africa turned gift-wrapping into gift-giving on a whole new level.

Thanks to the generous chaos of holiday shoppers and the mall’s festive wrapping station, sufficient funds were raised to build a brand-new assembly area for Dr Mathole Motshekga Primary School in Rabie Ridge. *The school is a stone throw away from Mall of Africa*.

So, while thousands received their oddly-shaped presents beautifully disguised, they were also helping to uplift the Midrand community—proof that even last-minute shopping can lead to something truly meaningful.

The Power of Collaboration

Together with the Attacq Foundation and the Gift of the Givers Foundation, Mall of Africa recently allocated a total of R73,833 to upgrade the school’s facilities.

A brand-new, larger sheltered assembly point now stands proudly on campus—an essential and timely addition to support the school’s growing number of learners. The original assembly area hasn’t been left behind either; it’s been thoughtfully refurbished, transforming it into a safer, more practical space for smaller gatherings and daily meal services. To ensure lasting impact, the remaining funds have been channelled into strengthening the school’s feeding scheme, a vital resource many learners depend on every day.

With over 2,400 learners—most from low-income households—the Primary School has been doing extraordinary work under challenging conditions. Since its founding in 2003, the school has operated from mobile container classrooms, receiving minimal government support for infrastructure upgrades. That’s why this recent donation couldn’t have come at a better time, directly tackling one of the school’s most urgent needs: providing shelter for assemblies and much-needed lunchtime breaks.

Mall of Africa’s general manager, Yasmeen Lorgat, expressed her team’s common commitment to their immediate community.

“Education is such an important part of helping empower children to live a fulfilled life and we are delighted that we have been able to uplift the facilities at this school, in a way that will have a lasting impact. We are committed to making meaningful contributions to the community around us and this donation is one way we’re turning seasonal generosity into lasting support.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Mall of Africa, Attacq Foundation, Gift of the Givers and all the partners involved for this generous contribution. The new assembly area is a wonderful structure, symbolising hope and progress for our learners, that will be well used for many years to come. It also means a safer, more dignified space where our children can gather, learn, and grow,” said the school’s principal, Nthabiseng Sebola.

This donation forms part of Mall of Africa’s broader commitment to building purposeful connections with its surrounding communities and contributing to sustainable upliftment through considered partnerships.

This donation is more than just a generous gesture—it’s a beautifully wrapped example of how something as simple as a gift-wrapping station can deliver a life-changing impact.

Who would’ve thought ribbons and bows could help raise roofs and hopes? It’s a powerful reminder that when community and creativity come together, even the smallest corners of a mall can help build a better future. It also speaks to Mall of Africa’s wider commitment to meaningful partnerships and sustainable upliftment—proving that purpose, like the perfect present, is all about what’s inside.