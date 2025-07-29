From Farm Machines to Forest Management

How a Girl from Rural Zululand Made Her Mark on Forestry

Yoliswa Dlamini didn’t choose forestry – it chose her. Growing up in Melmoth, a small town in Zululand, weekends and holidays as the oldest child meant following her forester father into the plantations. She learned to operate farm machinery and helped with harvesting operations while other kids were playing games. “Forestry became part of who I am before I even understood it was a career,” she says, attributing her passion for it to her late father, Gervas. “He was my greatest inspiration and guiding light, and his legacy continues to direct my path and purpose in this field.”

At 37, Yoliswa brings 15 years of industry expertise to her role as a Silviculture Forester. This is underpinned by a BSc, an MBA, and an impressive array of business qualifications – all earned while working full-time – and testament to her steadfast dedication to continuous learning and professional growth. But her impressive credentials don’t tell the whole story.

As the first woman in management at several plantations, Yoliswa faced significant challenges in this male-dominated industry. Her empathetic approach was mistaken for weakness, while her soft-spoken manner was perceived as lacking authority. And with deep-rooted cultural attitudes that challenge female leadership in operational roles, this led to periods of self-doubt during which she questioned her capability. “Yet, each experience shaped my growth and leadership journey,” she smiles.

The results speak for themselves. As Safety Manager at Sappi Highveld (2017–2019), Yoliswa led a team that recorded zero Lost Time Injuries, and since 2019, she’s also consistently delivered fully stocked compartments ahead of scheduled audits. The defining moment in her career came earlier, in 2012, however, when she independently managed disaster fires involving both ground and aerial teams. This was an intense challenge that earned her special recognition from Komatiland and Working on Fire.

Her work hasn’t gone unnoticed in the wider industry either. Forestry South Africa selected Yoliswa to represent women in forestry on behalf of Sappi through the ‘She Is Forestry’ campaign in 2023. Alongside her team, they also won the Environmental Award twice and the KZN Elite District Award. In 2024, Duzi Forestry Engineers invited her to speak on ‘Women in Leadership’, highlighting the importance of women who uplift others while advancing in corporate.“Each achievement reminds me that perseverance, passion, and purpose are the true roots of leadership,” she shares.

As South Africa marks Women’s Day on 9th August, Husqvarna South Africa honours professionals like Yoliswa Dlamini – women who have overcome numerous barriers to shape the industry’s future. Her story demonstrates that persistence and passion can flourish even in the toughest terrain, and may her journey continue to inspire women to step forward, lead boldly, and lift as they rise.

