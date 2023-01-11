From garage to factory: Family trailer business gets R2m cash injection, sets sights on Africa

Lucas Maluleke started Trailored, a small custom trailer company, in a Soweto garage in 2003. At the time, the business could build one new trailer every few three to four months – but has since expanded capacity to produce more than that each day.

The business has also been buoyed by a R2.3 million cash injection through equity crowdfunding platform GoGetta, which they hope will help it become the largest trailer manufacturer on the continent.

Hlanganiso, Maluleke’s son, says he “grew up listening to the sound of the grinder in the backyard”. His father eventually moved the business out of the family garage to a local bus stop and later to properties close to main roads to better advertise his products.

“My father saw a gap in providing trailers for movers when he noticed that although the movers mostly serviced black people, most of the [trailer manufacturing] industry was white-owned,” says Hlanganiso Maluleke.

When Hlanganiso joined his father’s business in 2016, his goal was to help with its expansion – and they’ve since drastically increased production. They’ve also moved into a 1 000 square metre industrial property with office space, which he describes as “a huge move from when he started”.

At the time, his father was single-handedly building custom trailers at a rate of a few per year – now, Trailored can build two custom trailers per day.

Mobile targets

Besides traditional luggage carriers used by moving companies, they have created a niche in building custom trailers for small mobile businesses – like hair salons, food trucks, street vendors, catering, and event companies.

Maluleke says he “spearheaded the expansion of the business by bringing in lines of credit, creating an actual brand and online presence, and focusing on compliance to ensure quality trailers that are fit to be on the road”.

Although an unlikely small business to start given the technicalities, complexities, and on-the-road legal requirements, Maluleke says they’ve learnt rapidly – and have built some unique trailers for a broad range of small South African businesses.

“Creating custom trailers is a complicated process, and it is quite challenging to bring to life the client’s idea. Communication is crucial, as is managing clients’ expectations. We are also bound by South African laws governing vehicle certification, enforced by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications, to ensure that trailers are roadworthy,” says Maluleke.

Central to their business model is to create speciality trailers for small businesses – which has led to some pretty unique requests. Maluleke says the most creative trailer commission they’ve completed was one for a mobile hair salon that also had to turn into a stage for shows – and remain street-legal.

“It was interesting to see how well we could execute it within the legislative constraints for size and orientation. But we got it right!” says Maluleke.

As Trailored expanded into bigger premises, they took on jobs for more prominent corporate clients, including Doves funeral parlour, which commissioned them to create trailers that served as mobile food warmers, toilets, and offices.

“We intend on engaging with bigger clients moving forward to forge proper relationships with other brands and companies,” Maluleke says.

Big ambitions

Other growth plans include taking on the rest of Africa, where a few large companies currently dominate the trailer manufacturing market. Maluleke says disrupting the monopoly held by these manufacturers was one of the key motivators for starting and expanding Trailored.

Part of this expansion will come thanks to the R2.3 million they received via the equity-based crowdfunding platform GoGetta, which allows small businesses to raise capital from the general public interested in owning shares in African companies – starting at an investment amount of just R1 000.

“We are in our African expansion phase, so I approached GoGetta for a cashflow boost and to help with the expansion,” says Maluleke.

The interest in Trailored was rapid – and they reached their funding goal within six weeks.

“When I heard that this is a crowdfunding platform, I had no expectation for it to work out like it did, as I had only heard of crowdfunding for tech companies, so I hadn’t considered it for a trailer manufacturer. GoGetta blew my expectations away, to say the least.”

Trailored intends to use the capital to expand its African footprint, and Maluleke is optimistic about the future of his father’s one-time garage-based custom trailer operation.

“The future is bright! I am building the largest trailer manufacturer on the African continent in the next 20 years. For Trailored, this is only the beginning,” he says.

Link to article: https://www.news24.com/fin24/companies/from-garage-to-factory-family-trailer-business-gets-r2m-cash-injection-sets-sights-on-africa-20230110?fbclid=IwAR3DlUw-H8xygMGg91nqVadEZyu-u8BoM017Ja57PM6enM-a5ld99PKEpy4