From waste to wonderful designs – By Yolanda du Toit

By Yolanda du Toit

For some decades now our society’s mounds of waste have of the worst indicators of us humans’ wasteful and entitled habits. But you can become an environmentally conscious consumer and support local with functional, versatile, and beautiful accessories, and above all, support the movement of ridding our environment of waste.

Plasticity is a company that designs handmade products from plastic waste and hemp for a more beautiful world. In line with SA’s commitment to sustainability and green design, a mother-and-daughter team is transforming waste into useful, attractive products designed to last.

Tessa O’Halloran wanted her own business. She had an idea and did some research online. “Creating a business is all about building a dream and it’s a team effort. My business was brought to life with the help of my mother Helen, who sews products with the upcycled plastic material we create.”

Tessa did some research online and found the method they are using to transform plastic waste into products. Their business Plasticity is a small business that is part of the upcycling movement in South Africa. “Our first few prototypes were hand-stitched by me in 2017 and ever since then, the idea has organically taken shape into the business I have today.”

They create products inspired by everyday life, and design for the style-conscious, conscious consumer. “We make products that are functional, versatile, beautiful, and also just-so-happen to be made of waste materials. The upcycled aspect of our products is simply the added benefit. We design to make everyday life more beautiful.”

Plastic is mostly sourced from within Graaff-Reinet and hemp from Hemporium in Cape Town. They process the plastic themselves. Creating products with recycled materials is an art, and it’s a labour-intensive process. Choosing to create products with recycled products has challenges, such as supply chain issues and struggles with consistency and continuity of waste materials.

Tessa says they exist to make an impact and be the difference. “Our branding labels are created for us by a local NPO, Boundless, a protective workplace for disabled individuals. We also hope to grow to be able to offer full-time employment to members of the local community.” They love local and making an impact on the local economy by supporting local suppliers and contributing to the South African circular economy, one upcycled product at a time.

“Everyone in the recycling industry serves something unique. We want to help grow the knowledge of and appreciation for upcycled/ recycled products to contribute to a movement that everyone in this industry can be a part of. We are inspired by other brands and love to collaborate. We’re always dreaming up new products and are looking forward to launching a design-it-yourself offering.”

Products can be ordered from their online store: Plasticity.