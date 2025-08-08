From Waste to Worth: How Women are Crocheting a Cleaner Future

We take a moment to honour the incredible women behind the Re.Bag.Re.Use initiative. Across South Africa, from Mpumalanga to Hout Bay, six cutters and 15 crocheters are transforming empty bread bags into vibrant, functional art. This is not just about reducing waste. It is about restoring dignity, creating purpose and unlocking economic opportunity for women through creativity and community.

This Women’s Month, Re.Bag.Re.Use is shining a light on the creativity and resilience of the remarkable women behind the initiative. Each product tells a story of beauty, resourcefulness and hope.

“It is about seeing potential where others see waste. Turning something headed for landfill into something people love and use. That is the magic of Re.Bag.Re.Use; making something out of nothing,” says Regine le Roux, founder of the initiative.

Among the team is Maggie Rabbiea Milanzi, a crocheter from Mpumalanga who was taught her craft by her mother. By day, Maggie works as a cleaner in Pretoria. During her daily commutes, she uses her time to crochet beautiful products using plastic strips cut by her daughter, Jacquline Morake, a new mother herself.

“I love being able to use my creativity to earn a little extra for my family,” says Maggie. “The money helps with groceries and baby essentials. I am proud to be part of Re.Bag.Re.Use,” adds Jacquline.

Their story is one of many. Thanks to the generous support of Blue Ribbon, the Re.Bag.Re.Use team has repurposed more than 14,800 Blue Ribbon bread bags in the past year alone. That amounts to nearly 104 kilograms, the weight of a baby elephant. Since the project began in April 2020, they have saved more than 144,000 bags from landfill. That is the equivalent of over eight baby elephants.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to sustainability and community development,” says Stephanie Hoy, Marketing Executive for Bakeries at Premier FMCG. “It is about helping families create brighter futures through creative, practical solutions. “Our bread bags are 100% recyclable. But we love seeing them upcycled before they even reach a recycling facility,” adds Hoy. “This is sustainability with purpose.”

Consumers can support the project by purchasing a Re.Bag.Re.Use product. Because when women thrive, communities grow stronger.

The Re.Bag.Re.Use range can be viewed here: www.rebagreuse.com/blueribbon.html

View videos:

Meet Maggie: https://www.facebook.com/BlueRibbonBread/videos/592032340243599

Meet Jacquline and Maggie: https://www.facebook.com/BlueRibbonBread/videos/971351754827508

About Blue Ribbon Bread

Flour. Water. Yeast. The three simple things that make a loaf of bread, but it’s the ability to share, care and connect over Blue Ribbon bread, which has been bringing South Africans together since 1882. Continuous improvements to our product recipe means that our loaves are packed full of flavour and freshness – always delivering on that mmmm Yum Taste.

About Re.Bag.Re.Us

Re.Bag.Re.Use is an award-winning community-driven initiative that repurposes discarded bread bags into handcrafted, multifunctional items. Launched in Hout Bay, Cape Town, the project empowers local women by providing them with skills and income opportunities, while promoting environmental sustainability. Each product tells a story of social upliftment, with a portion of the proceeds supporting local charities, including the Neighbourhood Old Age Home (NOAH) and the SPCA. Re.Bag.Re.Use is transforming waste into opportunity, one stitch at a time.