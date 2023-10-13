Fuelling Cape Town’s Energy Revolution: Taurus Gas Leads the Way – By Atlehang Ramathesele and Yolanda Wessels

By Atlehang Ramathesele and Yolanda Wessels

Entrepreneurship is playing a vital role in tackling gender bias in male dominated sectors.

As load shedding woes continue to plague South Africa, a Cape Town based business is transforming the way residents power their homes and businesses.

Eskom’s forecast showed that South Africa can expect load shedding every week for the next year.

Considering that the energy crisis is far from over and electricity tariffs are expected to increase, consumers are looking for alternative energy solutions.

To address this societal challenge, a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution business is lighting the path towards making alternative energy accessible. Bongiswa Grosch and Garreth Grosch are spearheading this movement through their business Taurus Gas.

Making alternative energy solutions accessible

Fuelled by a deep desire to address societal challenges such as loadshedding and energy poverty, the husband-and-wife team took ownership of the gas distribution business in 2019. Today they are proud distributors of LPG which is one of the most widely used form of alternative energy. “We wanted to create a positive change in disadvantaged communities that are struggling to access alternative energy,” says Garreth.

Over the years, the demand for LPG has increased because it’s an exceptional energy source that is clean and versatile. To make alternative energy solutions easily accessible, Taurus Energy Services offers a wide range of LPG products catering to various consumption needs. The business has regular household, commercial and industrial clients that are enjoying the benefits of using LPG.

Their competitive edge is providing an eco-friendly energy solution to their clients. Unlike traditional fuels, LPG produces significantly fewer carbon emissions when burned, making it a cleaner and a more sustainable option for residential and commercial use.

“We are passionate about implementing sustainable practices, reducing our carbon footprint and contributing to the well-being of communities,” says Bongiswa.

Thriving alternative energy business supplier

The business is on a growth protectory as the demand for LPG continues to increase. Taurus Gas recently opened its second branch in Landsdowne, Cape Town. This is remarkable because Bongiswa and Garreth took over the business in 2019 and in a few years, they have managed to grow the business and create jobs. “We have doubled our staff capacity from 2019 to 2023,” says Garreth.

They attribute some of business’s growth to their successful collaboration with one of their supplier Oryx Energies South Africa. Collaborations are game changers for small business owners as seen with Taurus Gas.

Customers that were initially sceptical about using LPG have become repeat customers that keep the business busy. “We understand our customers safety concerns and we are equipped with safety mechanisms,” says Bongiswa.

Overcoming challenges of running a LPG business

While the business is on a growth trajectory – there have been substantial challenges along the way, including the global pandemic, lockdown restrictions and load shedding.

Small businesses rely heavily on electricity and power outages disrupt operations and prevent companies from reaching their production targets which leads to loss of profit. “With the political and financial climate that we currently face, we are aligning ourselves with powerful partners that may assist us reach our objectives, “says Bongiswa.

Future forward thinking

To navigate loadshedding challenges, Taurus Gas now has generators for on-site refill of cylinders, and normal operation; they also have invertors for computers, telephone lines and electric security fencing.

As Cape Town continues to find alternative energy solutions, Taurus Gas is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the city’s energy landscape. With a commitment to sustainability, safety, and innovation, they are leading change towards a cleaner and more prosperous future for Cape Town and its residents.