Fun Walk – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

It is never too late to start living a healthy lifestyle, even as an elderly person you can start excising, eating well, and maybe even joining a gym. Mr. Daddy Molefe is Manager of Kgoro Elderly People Organization based in Kagiso. He recently organized a fun walk for elderly citizens in partnership with Mogale Elderly Health and Walk Club.

The main aim of this campaign was to highlight the benefit of a healthy lifestyle and mental stimulation. Most of these senior citizens had previously suffered from diseases such as hypertension (high blood pressure) hypotension (low blood pressure) Diabetes, Arthritis, Gout, Cancer, Epilepsy, Glaucoma, Renal Failure and Hepatitis mostly as a result of stress and inactivity.

These elderly of Kagiso meet three times in a week with feedback and planning on Wednesdays. During the walk they share experiences, not like many elderly people living an idle life at home. The day is also used for fund raising as the organization is on the mission to buy its own vehicle to transport the elderly if they require treatment at the nearest clinic or hospital.

As a manager of Kgoro Elderly Organization Mr. Daddy Molefe said, ”I’m encouraged to see the elderly participating in this fun walk to reduce their stress levels and fund raise to buy our own vehicle. I am working on encouraging other elderly people to join us on our programs and events”.

These elderly people are from disadvantaged homes. They are breadwinners who provide for their children and grandchildren with monthly government subsidies. They have to rely on the little they get to buy groceries, pay bills and battle to afford a private doctor when sick. Clinics are the only option.

As an Instructor for Mogale Elderly Health and Walk Club Mrs. Dipuo Manake said, “I’m happy to see our old citizens taking part in the fun walk. I train elderly people at Kagiso stadium for an hour and then come to Kgoro for another hour. Through this walk, we have created a new environment and show other senior citizens that it’s possible to live healthy lifestyle. We encourage them to come and join us during the week and on our programs to learn new skills’.

Kgoro Elderly Organization have employed many of these senior citizens’ children and grandchildren to help at home with the basic needs as well as to enroll for short courses at colleges to empower themselves.

As a member of Kgoro Elderly Organization Alfred Mokgorwa said,” I think this a good thing for our elderly people and their health and mental agility as most of them have never been part of the fun walk, and they normally walk from home to Kgoro and Kgoro to home, so, today they walked a long distance and we believe this is not our last event but we will organize another one before the end of the year. We have created a new environment and other senior citizens hopefully will join us at the next event”.

At the end of the Function, Mogale Elderly Health and Walk Club performed and entertained people with aerobics as part of their fund-raising effort.

