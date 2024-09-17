Funda Mzansi Championship Selection (Book Clubs) – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

Application of Knowledge is Power, Knowledge is not Power if you are unable to apply what you have learned. These bookworm readers across Gauteng Province gathered under one rooftop to compete for the best selection for upcoming book clubs. Gauteng Department of Sport, Art, Culture and Recreation, recently organized a Funda Mzansi Championships for book clubs within the Province. The event was hosted at Kagiso2, Gauteng Archives, on 04 Wednesday September 2024.

Different Stakeholders involved were the National Library of South Africa, Provincial Library and Information Services, Community Libraries, District/ Local Municipalities, and NPOs.

The 3–day Annual event is packed with enthusiasts with the objective of:

selecting the best participants to represent the Gauteng Province in the Funda Mzansi Championships in George, Western Cape late this month on 22th September 2024.

creating a culture of reading and writing in indigenous languages within black townships in the Province.

preserving the legacy of African languages and promote multilingualism.

In modern days, people, especially the youth in the black communities, have adopted the inguistics of Western culture, with increasing difficulty of expressing themselves in their mother tongue. This competition emphasizes the value and importance of using African languages in all spheres of life.

In such times, we remember and emulate the idea and protect his legacy, the Father of African Literature Dr. Chinua Achebe, who strongly advocated the promotion and protection of our Indigenous languages. Every black child should be proud of their mother tongue. It was a way of having fun in education and exploring your imagination through reading and writing.

This competition is trying to address South Africa’s literacy problems from home to the classroom and society at large. Our Youth are subject to so many social challenges, many lead to an idle lifestyle, though, there are public libraries and sports facilities to promote a healthy mind and environment.

As an Assistant Director of Gauteng Library and Information Services, Mr. Patrick Maseng said, “Gauteng Library and Information Services wishes the Gauteng team of 2024 the best of luck on the 14 National Funda Champion to be held in George in the Western Cape from the 22nd to the 27th of September 2024. We believe that all our participants are winners making it to the Nationals or not, ours is an emphasis on transforming societies through literacy activities. Ours is also to ensure reading becomes a cornerstone by which communities are transformed.” Mr. Maseng further stated, “to all our book club leaders and coordinators your work can not go unnoticed, we applaud the outstanding magnanimous work that you are doing, taking both youth and adults through a journey of improved literacy levels, creating an environment of competitiveness.”

At the end of the campaign, winners were given medals and trophies as a token of their hard work. Food and drinks were served.