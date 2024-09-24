Fundraising for SA Talent

South African musical prodigy Gqamile Mbuyazi, better known as GQ, is setting the stage for a fundraising concert with the goal of securing his place at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, USA. GQ, a multi-instrumentalist and a passionate jazz musician, has already made a name for himself in the South African music scene, and this next step promises to elevate his career to new heights.

At just 3 years old, GQ’s musical journey began when he picked up the violin, mastering the instrument to the level of a Trinity Grade 8 distinction. However, it was the piano that sparked his true passion, and in just four years, he achieved another Grade 8 distinction in Jazz Piano. His talents also span multiple instruments, including marimba, drums, and trumpet, demonstrating his versatility and dedication to his craft.

Now a first-year music student at the University of Cape Town and a 2023 matriculant, GQ’s exceptional talent has earned him a highly sought-after spot at the world-renowned Berklee College of Music. However, the financial cost of tuition presents a significant challenge.

In response, GQ is hosting a series of fundraising concerts to raise the necessary funds. The Johannesburg concert, scheduled for Friday, September 27th at 18:00 at the Chris Seabrooke Music Hall at WITS University, will feature GQ showcasing his extraordinary range of talents, including performances on piano, trumpet, drums, and violin.

“Berklee College of Music offers an ambitious environment for me to hone my skills and gain invaluable international experience,” says GQ. “With the support of my community, I believe I can make this dream a reality and bring my music to a global audience.”

Concert Details:

Date: Friday, 27th September 2024

Time: 18:00

Venue: Chris Seabrooke Music Hall, WITS University, Johannesburg

Tickets: Available online

Those unable to attend can contribute and reserve tickets for future performances.

For those who are unable to attend, additional support can be offered through donations, with contributors receiving exclusive access to a recording of the concert.

Beyond the concert, GQ invites everyone to experience his musical journey through his YouTube channel, where he regularly shares performances and updates.

For media interviews, to learn more about GQ’s journey, or for additional information about the concert, please contact Sandile Mahlangu on press@jtcomms.co.za

GQ is also available for interviews and discussions. For interview scheduling, please email GQ directly at gq@mbuyazi.org

Let’s support GQ on his journey to Berklee, as he continues to inspire with his talent and ambition.

Issued by JT Communication Solutions on Behalf of Gqamile Mbuyazi “GQ”