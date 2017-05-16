Funky Tekkies for a good cause

Let your feet speak for your heart

National Tekkie Tax Day has been part of the South African calendar for the last four years and this time around we’re celebrating it on Friday 26 May. This campaign gives you the opportunity to show with your feet where your heart lies. Choose your sticker for a cause close to your heart, spunk up your tekkies with a funky pair of our Tekkie Tag shoelaces and you are ready for National Tekkie Tax Day!

The campaign started in 2013 when a few of South Africa’s biggest and most accountable welfare organisations joined forces. Marieta Kemp, Director Social Services from the SAVF says “The large number of welfare organisations involved helps us to keep the costs structure low and this will ensure that the maximum of donations can be used by us to deliver our services on grass roots level.”

There are 12 National Beneficiaries and they represent more than 1 000 local non-profit organisations.

Epilepsy SA

Meals on Wheels

Child Welfare SA

SOS Children’s Villages

CHOC (Childhood Cancer Foundation)

Special Olympics SA

CANSA

Imisebeyelanga Services

VVA

NG Welsyn

Endurocad

SAVF and various local animal welfare organisations.

Tekkie Tax raised more than R22 million so far and the impact on ground level is remarkable. Kwathando Care Centre said “We bought a table tennis set for children with autism” and Merewent Cheshire Home said “We used our Tekkie Tax donations to purchase toiletries for our disabled residents.” Freestate Care in Action bought bread for poor and hungry children at school and the SAVF Middelburg Social work office were able to buy groceries for their needy clients. The list is long and these are only a few examples of how the donations were utilized in the past.

There is really no excuse to not participate in this year’s campaign. The Stickers (R10 each) and Tekkie Tag shoelaces (R35) are available from all Clicks, Toys R Us and Babies R us stores. There are also more than 250 participating non-profit organisations selling these items and together they aim to convince every South African to be part of the fun. Orders can also be placed online via the Tekkie Tax website www.tekkietax.co.za.

Help these welfare organisations to protect the vulnerable by wearing your sticker of choice on Friday, 26 May and spunk up your tekkies with a pair of funky Tekkie Tag shoelaces.

There is really no excuse – put your best foot forward and support National Tekkie Tax Day on Friday, 26 May 2017.

Contact: Rene de Beer

Tel: (012) 663-8181

E-Mail: tekkietax@mweb.co.za

Website: www.tekkietax.co.za