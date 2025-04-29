FUP | A Nation That Can’t Read Can’t Succeed: Why ECD is Key to Fixing SA’s Literacy Crisis

A Nation That Can’t Read Can’t Succeed: Why Early Childhood Development is Key to Fixing SA’s Literacy Crisis

Every year, thousands of children enter formal schooling without the foundational literacy skills needed for success. Research from the World Literacy Foundation shows that children who lack early literacy skills are more likely to fall behind and face long-term educational challenges. Despite government’s recognition of early childhood development (ECD) as crucial to reversing South Africa’s literacy crisis, meaningful action has admittedly been delayed by three decades.

Although the seventh administration has reaffirmed its focus on early childhood literacy, these commitments remain largely unfulfilled due to lack of funding. “Operating a compliant ECD programme costs nearly five times the per-learner subsidy, leaving many centres without sufficient resources,” explains Deb Zelezniak, CEO of the Santa Shoebox Project. “Currently, 61% of ECD centres have fewer than 10 books for children, and only 56% provide age-appropriate reading materials.”

The lack of access to books extends beyond ECD centres, with over 40% of South African households having no books at all. According to the Department of Basic Education and UNICEF South Africa, this means many children enter Grade 1 without ever having held a book.

“While the R99 million allocated over the MTEF for early grade reading initiatives is a step in the right direction, we need immediate action. The urgency of South Africa’s literacy crisis cannot be overstated,” stresses Zelezniak.

In response, non-profits like the Santa Shoebox Project are stepping in to bridge the gap by installing reading corners in ECD centres, providing children with the essential resources they need to develop literacy skills. These spaces are filled with age-appropriate books where children can engage with stories on their own or with a caregiver. To date, the organisation has installed over 220 reading corners in facilities around the country.

Caregivers are also trained on how to incorporate books into the learning experience in ways that support early childhood development milestones. Between the ages of two and five, for example, these include pointing to objects in a book, turning pages independently, and beginning to grasp basic grammar concepts. Ultimately, these are the building blocks that help children read, write, communicate, and connect with others – giving them a strong start at school and setting the stage for lifelong learning.

