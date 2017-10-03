Future Nation Schools – wat dat?

Nxasana donates books worth over R12.5 million to Walter Sisulu University

A love of books shared with schools in Alexandra by Future Nation Schools

Future Nation Schools celebrated the conclusion of Heritage Month by embracing African literature at their Book Fair and Literary Festival on Saturday, September 30, 2017.

In celebration of the Future Nation Schools first book fair, Founder of Future Nation Schools and chairperson of NSFAS and the National Education Collaboration trust, Sizwe Nxasana donated more than 25,000 books worth more than R12.5m to Walter Sisulu University (WSU).

In keeping with Future Nation School’s focus on entrepreneurship, technology and computer skills, a multitude of books focussing on Business Sciences and Computer Sciences were donated to WSU.

The books also cover genres ranging from fiction, action & adventure, self-help, health, religion & spirituality, history, poetry, and encyclopaedias, dictionaries, biographies, and many more were given to Walter Sisulu University to fuel a love of reading amongst the students.

“The effect of this generous gift is immeasurable. It constitutes an entire library collection which will supplement our holdings across four campuses and will open fresh opportunities for our students to explore. Walter Sisulu University is most grateful for this kind gesture” said Professor Rob Midgely the Vice Chancellor of Walter Sisulu University.

In addition to the WSU donation, Future Nation Schools also donated a total of R220,000 towards bursaries and the purchase of books to five schools in Alexandra township who are part of the Vincent Tshabalala Education Trust (VTET). The schools are, Alexandra High School, KwaBhekilanga Secondary School, East Bank High School, Realogile Secondary School and Minerva Secondary School. The five schools each received R20 000 which is in addition to the R120 000 that Nxasana donated towards the Vincent Tshabalala Education Trust. The teachers of Future Nation Schools also donated books to the five schools.

Paul Mashatile, the chairperson of the Vincent Tshabalala Education Trust said “We are truly grateful to Future Nation Schools for partnering with us in support of teaching and learning in Alexandra Township. We are also delighted that Future Nation Schools is donating money towards the bursaries and the purchase of books which will encourage and inspire our young people. This donation will strengthen the work we are already doing as a Trust to support the culture of reading by supplying schools in Alexandra with books that tell South African and African stories, our history and who we are as a people. We look forward to our continued partnership with Future Nation Schools for the benefit of learners from Alexandra “

According to Sizwe Nxasana, “The aim of the Future Nation Schools Book Fair and Literary Festival is to showcase African literature, writers, poetry and arts. This feeds into the Future Nation Schools vision of spearheading the African education revolution through driving content that is relevant to the continent. We believe ensuring all children experience the joy of reading is a vital aspect to developing enquiring minds in our youth and a knowledge of our African heritage.”

For more insights regarding the Book Fair and Literary Festival visit http://fnsbookfair.africa/

Media Enquiries:

Samu Dube

JNPR

Tel: 011 506 7338

Mobile: 065 833 2200

E-mail: samud@jnpr.co.za