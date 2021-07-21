Marriott International and Chefs with Compassion Collaborate to Feed Communities in Honour of Mandela Day

July has not been the Mandela Month South Africans have come to know and love – it is likely to be remembered as a time of extreme hardship for South Africans amidst the tumultuous economic environment. 18 million South Africans go hungry daily and there could not be a more essential time to assist impoverished communities by supporting feeding initiatives, such as Chefs with Compassion.

10 Marriott International hotels across the country leapt at the opportunity to support the non-profit organisation in exceeding their Mandela Challenge targets.

Chefs with Compassion’s #67000litres for Mandela Challenge called upon all individuals and businesses with access to a kitchen including hotels to dedicate their 67 minutes on Mandela Day to raising awareness surrounding the excessive volume of food wastage seen annually in South Africa.

“The #67000litres Challenge was an ideal way to get citizens to actively give back to others, from the safety of their own kitchens or the kitchens at their place of work. While feeding countless destitute communities, it also highlighted a very important message: that the amount of food wasted in each stage of the food supply process is enough to feed every hungry South African three meals a day,” explains Chef Coo of Chefs with Compassion.

Participants in the challenge were invited to select their own local beneficiary in order for the impact to be seen in every city, town and suburb across the country. Corporates, hotels, culinary schools, restaurants and home cooks all partook in a “Clean out your pantry” challenge where they used wholesome, nutritious ingredients to make a hearty soup.

Protea Hotel by Marriott O.R. Tambo were the first to sign up, within an hour of the challenge going live on 14th June. They were soon joined by other properties including Protea Hotel by Marriott Waterfront Breakwater Lodge, Protea Hotel by Marriott Victoria Junction, Protea Hotel by Marriott North Wharf and Protea Hotel by Marriott Mowbray, Protea Hotel by Marriott Balalaika Sandton, Protea Hotel by Marriott Karridene Beach, Protea Hotel by Marriott Kimberley, Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate, Protea Hotel by Marriott Nelspruit.

Talita Du Plessis, Chair of Marriott’s South Africa Business Council says, “The amount of hardship witnessed over the past 16 months has been devastating to witness and our properties were in a position to give back and support by providing their infrastructure, food and resources. We are proud to be backing this initiative which is making such a tangible difference in the lives of many.”

Protea Hotels by Marriott International contributed a total of 8 172 litres of soup, serving over 32 600 cups of soup to hungry people across the country.

Volker Heiden, Area Vice President Sub-Saharan Africa, Marriott International says, “We’re proud to have joined hands in this meaningful drive as giving back and supporting our local communities is core to our values at Marriott International. Although the hospitality industry has been significantly impacted due to the current pandemic, we are grateful to have contributed to this worthy cause.”