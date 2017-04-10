Garden Route in top 12

South Africa’s Southern N2 from Cape Town in the Western Cape to Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape was voted among NetGeo’s 12 Global destinations. The Garden Route was recommended by NatGeo’s Maryellen Kennedy Duckett who was encouraging Northern Hemispherians to visit the Garden Route for their upcoming Spring.

He referred to the route as the ‘road trip that will break your instagram.’ The picturesque route is popular for its estuaries, lakes, beaches and mystical forests.

Other countries in the NatGeo list include Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, New York City’s Central Park and the Balkan express through Eastern Europe.

This is great news not only for SANParks’ Garden Route National Park but also for Tourism Boards, independent tourism consultants, establishments in the Garden Route. According to WEGRO’s barometer report for winter 2016 indicated an increase of local visitors (58,4%) and overseas (45,5%) to the Garden Route.

These were both day visitors and overnight stays.

‘NatGeo’s announcement is positive in pointing visitors to the right direction. The audience targeted by the message is actually key for the Region.’

This is significant for eco-travellers also which is a growing segment of visitors who want to explore the environment, the mystical forests and waterscapes.’

The last Management Effectiveness Tracking Tool (METTs) undertaken to audit the conservation of nature in the Garden Route National Park indicated good performance. The GRNP obtained an overall 77,6% with the highest scores for its planning division, research programmes, human resources, security and operations budget, income generation, education and awareness, public relations and processes.

The audit revealed a weakness in risk assessments, corridor and buffer zone management. There are necessary adjustments when it comes to working with landowners, cultural assets, capital budgets, staff housing and others.

‘It is the conservation of nature that underpins the tourism in the area. People come here to see the beauty of our waterscapes , landscapes and mystical forests.’

The Garden Route National Park has recorded some 188, 238 gate arrivals between April 2016 and February 2017 an increase from the same time last year. Between April 2015 and February 2016, 177, 890 gate arrivals were recorded.

Disclaimer: 1) Confidentiality: This email communication and any attachments sent fromnandi.mgwadlamba@sanparks.org to contact@sagoodnews.co.za on 2017-04-04 09:17:49 are confidential and may contain privileged or copyright information. You may not present this message to another party without consent from the sender. If you are notcontact@sagoodnews.co.za please notify nandi.mgwadlamba@sanparks.org and delete this email and you are notified that disclosing, copying, distributing or taking any action in reliance on the contents of this information is strictly prohibited. 2) Liability: This email is not a binding agreement and does not conclude an agreement without the express confirmation by the sender’s superior or relevant authorisation of SANParks. 3) Viruses: SANParks does not certify that this email is free of viruses or defects. 4) Requested: SANParks does not consent to its employees sending un-asked for emails which contravene the law. In the event that you feel this email is such, please notify SANParks in order for the appropriate corrective action to be taken. 5) Advice: Any views or opinions presented in this email are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of SANParks. Any actions taken on the basis of this email are at the reader’s own risk. 6) Other: The sender of this email is expressly required not make any defamatory statements. Any such communication is contrary to SANParks policy and outside the scope of the employment of the individual concerned. SANParks will not accept any liability in respect of such communication, and the employee responsible will be personally liable for any damages or other liability arising. Thank you. South African National Parks 643 Leyds Street, Muckleneuk, Pretoria, South Africa