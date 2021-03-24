In this time of uncertainty the South African Breweries (SAB) has shown its commitment towards helping fight the pandemic by supplying medical supplies worth R25m to the Gauteng Department of Health. Responding to a health crisis on this scale requires every country to have a healthy and operational infrastructure that can cope with the additional strain of treating patients and managing the spread of the virus to avoid the rise of the third wave.

Gauteng MEC welcomes SAB’s R25m donation of medical equipment

Johannesburg, 19 March 2020: In an effort to support the local healthcare system, the South African Breweries (SAB) has sponsored medical supplies worth R25m to the Gauteng government . This critical helping hand will assist in replenishing the medical supplies which have been depleted due to Covid-19 peak demand, and guarding against a potential resurgence of the virus in the province. The equipment includes inventory that will assist healthcare professionals with surgery and for general use in COVID-19 wards.

The equipment was officially handed over on 19 March 2021, at a ceremony hosted at the War Room, Nerve Centre in Ormonde: Johannesburg and officially received by the Gauteng MEC for Health, Nomathemba Mokgethi.

Regional Corporate Affairs Director Kgosi Mgotsi says, “Our government is putting in every effort to protect the nation against COVID-19, and as SAB we have a long standing partnership with the province which began from the onset of the pandemic. This is a continuation of this partnership and supporting communities at their time of need. In early 2020, the demand for alcohol-based sanitiser sky-rocketed and SAB quickly adapted its operations to address the shortage of hand sanitiser by using its operations to produce a sanitiser containing 80% alcohol, which is exactly what the healthcare sector was in dire need of.

Mogotsi adds, lessons learned in hindsight are that this pandemic is not yet over, and requires a focus on saving lives and livelihoods alike, “as a nation we are responsible and stronger together, we jumped at the opportunity to assist the Gauteng Department of Health when we heard their call on the shortage of medical equipment across the country. As the virus continues to put pressure on our healthcare system, we believe it is our duty to play our part as a South African-born business.”

“We are happy to see the commitment of the private sector in the fight against COVID-19 , SAB as part of a world-wide corporation, has supported the COVID-19 response in the province. The equipment donated today will go a long way in assisting workers in our facilities” said Mokgethi.

As of today, SAB has already delivered much needed medical equipment to hospitals in the Gauteng region. According to Mgotsi, “We have for the last 125 years formed a part of the fabric of South Africa, and have stood behind this nation through all triumphs and challenges. In this time of uncertainty, we will again prove our commitment to our country and right now the healthcare sector needs our support.”