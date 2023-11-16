SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
16
Nov

Get your ticket! 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

NELSON MANDELA ANNUAL LECTURE

Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

05 Dec 2023 16:00

Free Entry but booking essential due to limited capacity

Book now:

Webtickets Online Tickets – Login

https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Login.aspx

About

The 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture delivered by Malala Yousafzai – Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.

“Leading for a Just Future”

Malala Yousafzai
Malala Yousafzai is co-founder and executive chair of Malala Fund. Beginning her campaign as an anonymous blogger for the BBC, she became an outspoken activist for every girl’s right to 12 years of free, safe and quality education. As the youngest ever Nobel Laureate, she is building a world where every girl can learn and lead without fear.
Please note that you will be expected to come with your identification document to the event for security.

No Weapons
No Filming

The event will be available on the Nelson Mandela Foundation Youtube Channel.

Venue

Mandela Theatre at Joburg Theatre  Location on Google Maps

