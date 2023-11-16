Get your ticket! 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
05 Dec 2023 16:00
The 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture delivered by Malala Yousafzai – Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.
“Leading for a Just Future”
Malala Yousafzai
Malala Yousafzai is co-founder and executive chair of Malala Fund. Beginning her campaign as an anonymous blogger for the BBC, she became an outspoken activist for every girl’s right to 12 years of free, safe and quality education. As the youngest ever Nobel Laureate, she is building a world where every girl can learn and lead without fear.
The event will be available on the Nelson Mandela Foundation Youtube Channel.