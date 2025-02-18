Gift of The Givers and Bonitas: “Tapping” Into Better Healthcare – By Tshidiso Masopha

By Tshidiso Masopha

For well over 2 million South Africans, carrying buckets of water for kilometres on end is a daily reality. Even the elderly are subject to this strenuous means of survival. In most instances, this water is far from drinkable, making these marginalised communities prone to illnesses such as Typhoid, Diarrhoea, and Cholera.

Gift of The Givers (GOTG) and the Bonitas Medical Fund have teamed up to address these issues in a partnership dating back to 2018.

The philanthropic duo have made a much welcomed comeback in 2025; once again focusing on healthcare in vulnerable areas. This time around, they’re set on bringing life back to Kalafong Hospital (Gauteng), Segako Makgatho Health Sciences University (Pretoria), and Cwebeni Junior Secondary School (Eastern Cape).

“Clean Water is Health”

The borehole that was constructed at Kalafong Hospital pumps out an impressive 150,000 litres daily. This makes up over 50% of the hospital’s total water output. “The projects to date have had a marked impact on the relevant communities,” says Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. “We know what a difference this consistent water supply has made to Kalafong Hospital, after the activation of the borehole. After all, clean water is life and clean water is health.”

A Parched Village

The village of Cwebeni, Eastern Cape, is yet another seemingly forgotten part of our country. With no access to road infrastructure or clean water, its people have no choice but to share the only water available with livestock.

According to Lee Callakoppen, Bonitas principal officer, the business boasts north of 65,000 members based in the province. This is one of the driving forces behind its investment in a fully functional borehole in Cwebeni.

Beyond that, Bonitas and GOTG have completed borehole projects at Sibanye Clinic (Rustenburg) and Tower Hospital (Free State).

“We continue to assist in the social upliftment of South Africans, particularly in the healthcare space. And who better to partner with than GOTG, the leading global philanthropic organisation? Together with GOTG, we have instigated and carried out a number of projects, from smaller, proactive interventions by repairing healthcare facilities following the floods in KwaZulu-Natal”, Callakoppen added.

Investing in Higher Education

Segako Makgatho Health Sciences University is up there with the very best higher education institutions in South Africa. Having clinched 10th place in the esteemed Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025.

GOTG and Bonitas recently funded a much needed facelift for the university. This includes an upgrade to the clinic, safe access for staff and students, and an ambulance.

This aligned partnership has even greater ambitions to bring an end to water scarcity in affected communities. They’re additional commitment to the enhancement of our next generation of healthcare workers is bound to enhance our ailing healthcare system.