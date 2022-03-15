Gift Of the Givers Makes South Africa Proud, Aiding Ukrainians with Food and Medical Supplies

With the ongoing unrest in the Ukraine due to the devastating Russian Invasion, The Gift of the Givers has sprung into disaster management mode, working with South Africans on the ground, and various organisations to support repatriation efforts, deliver essential items and medical equipment to those in desperate need.

The initiative came to life at short notice, through various messages The Gift of The Givers received during the first days of the attack.

Pictured above: Distributing food and other emergency supplies to families and individuals in Ukraine.

The first was a South African man, who managed to escape from Kyiv with his wife, who is from Ukraine, when the bombing intensified.

At their new place of safety, The Gift of the Givers asked the couple to source supplies including food, baby food, diapers, sanitary pads, hygiene packs, warm clothes and essential medicines, from small shops and wholesalers, to ensure their availability as prices were skyrocketing.

Providing disaster intervention training at a distance has been an interesting challenge for The Gift of the Givers, says founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman who commends the volunteers who have been ‘beyond incredible in applying the theory practically.’

“We are expanding the teams and are organising them inside the “hot spots” where there is no entry point for supplies and are replicating the process, finding shops, supplying the funds, identifying specific needs and supplying.When you can’t get items from outside, be resourceful and find everything inside.”

Orphans, the elderly, ordinary people are all being assisted. We are funding the intervention by paying for fuel and everything associated with the purchase and delivery of essential and very basic necessities. We are setting up multiple storage areas. The teams are held by the hand and guided on the approach to disasters on a daily basis.” – says Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

The second request, The Gift of the Givers received, came from a cardiothoracic anaesthetist, who is also being guided on disaster management, the first lesson being on how to practise “emotional distancing”.

The person crossed into Ukraine on the 10th of March, and is being provided with fuel and funds to purchase essential items from Europe to expand the scope, scale and speed of the intervention.

Teaming together

Foundations and companies alike are working with The Gift of the Givers to help in this time of crisis, where so many people are devastated, displaced, in shock and in despair.

“The Ukraine Association of South Africa has partnered with us. They are connected to medical personnel inside Ukraine. Medical supplies are being sourced inside the country and together with their own financial contributions, we will commence purchases of these life-saving materials for health facilities “trapped” in the hot spots.” says Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

Discussions have been held with medical aid societies, pharmaceutical companies and health facilities in South Africa to supply essential medicines which will be sent by commercial flight to support all other medical requirements inside Ukraine.

Suzanne Ackerman from the Ackerman Family Foundation has pledged R1.5 million towards the repatriation of South African and African students. McKinsey is putting together a package for the same purpose. DIRCO has also been engaging with Gift of the Givers on the repatriation matter.

For members of the public hoping to support humanitarian efforts in the Ukraine, The Gift of the Givers have launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy, with a moving target of R1 Million rand.

Support the Gift of the Givers by making a donation on BackaBuddy here:

https://www.backabuddy.co.za/intervenes-in-ukraine

Alternatively, donate via Snapscan: https://pos.snapscan.io/qr/GiftofTheGiversUkraineAid

“The Gift of the Givers’ resilience and compassion is a true reflection of the South African spirit. We are exceptionally proud to partner with this incredible organisation, who strives to uplift humanity not just at home, but all over the globe” – says Catherine Du Plooy, BackaBuddy COO.

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/GgszHude-Xs

Doing South Africa Proud

The Ukrainian Ambassador, Dr Liubov Abravitova, thanked the Gift of the Givers at a press conference on Monday, 7 March 2022, for their intervention in Ukraine and has requested a meeting to discuss humanitarian initiatives as soon as they are available.