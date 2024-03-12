Girl Pride Initiative continues to combat period poverty and empower young girls

At the forefront of the fight against period poverty, the Girl Pride Initiative has positively impacted over 3 000 young girls across schools in the Sol Plaatje Municipal area since its inception in 2022.

Beyond addressing health aspects, this outreach is committed to empowering and building the confidence of the schoolgirls it reaches, including an Integrated School Health Programme and Life Orientation curriculum, which educates beneficiaries on matters related to menstrual hygiene, contributing to their holistic development.

“Ensuring access to sanitary towels and promoting proper menstrual hygiene is crucial for the well-being of young girls in our communities. Unhygienic menstrual practices increase vulnerability to reproductive tract infections, pelvic inflammatory diseases, and related complications,” stated Lesego Mosiane, Matla A Bokone CLO, which funds this programme.

Having benefited over 1 000 girls last year, this initiative will run throughout the entire 2024 academic year, providing young girls in grades 7 to 12 with pink dignity bags containing sanitary products designed to last them for up to 6 months.

Forence Dirawu, educator at Boresetse High School in Barkley West, expressed gratitude for the initiative, stating, “We appreciate this support from Matla A Bokone Solar so much. I am even more honoured to have had to be accountable as I saw to it that these lovely pink bags reach the learners they were intended for.”

The initiative has furthermore driven socio-economic growth by partnering with a local young woman-owned business, creating job opportunities for three young people in the community, thereby enhancing youth employment and economic empowerment.

