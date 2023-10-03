Stitching Hope Together: The Inspiring Journey of Tessa Mpayipeli and Siphamandla Siqwnana – By Frieda Pehlivan

By Frieda Pehlivan

Tessa Mpayipeli and Siphamandla Siqwnana’s inspiring journey highlights the transformative power of education and support. Tessa, initially in an unfulfilling career, and months of unemployment, found her true passion in design through the Stitch Ahead Programme at the Salesian Institute Youth Projects (SIYP). After completing the 3-month course, she began crafting and selling her creations, contributing to her family’s finances.

Siphamandla, her husband, also faced unemployment then through his wife’s encouragement joined the Waves of Change Maritime Programme at SIYP. He completed the Waves of Change Life Skills course and works toward obtaining his Seaman’s logbook aiming to secure a job at sea.

Together, Tessa and Siphamandla, who met in Cape Town in 2011, represent hope found in unexpected places. The Stitch Ahead and Waves of Change programmes have not only equipped them with skills but also ignited their dreams. Tessa aspires to start her own business and empower other women to chase their dreams.

Their story is a reminder of the transformative potential within us, unlocked by education, determination, and support. Salesian Institute Youth Projects, a nonprofit organization, plays a vital role in empowering disadvantaged youth in Cape Town with essential skills and opportunities for a brighter future. We look forward to witnessing the continued success of Tessa and Siphamandla as they pursue their dreams, serving as an inspiration to us all.

Salesian Institute Youth Projects Contact details:

www.salesianyouth.org

email: info@salesianyouth.org.za