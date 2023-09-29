Girls Grow Group Fun Walk – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

The Girls Grow Group organization based in Kagiso 1, recently organized a Girls Only 5 km Fun Walk to Welcome Spring. The Walk started at 557 Nagathole Street On 02 Saturday 2023.

Residents of Kagiso witnessed over 120 young girls make their way to the streets as community members came out in full force to support the initiative. The primary purpose being to bring awareness towards the mental and physical well-being of young girls. Throughout the initiative, these young girls were given advice on nutrition and the importance of physical exercise. They were also given some guidance on what to do should they ever experience difficulties in life.

As Founder of Girls Grow Group Mrs. Nthabiseng Nalena said “I’m happy with the support we received from the community members and parents. My desire is to see young girls supported in our community. This has to be taken seriously and we also have to listen to their point of view. Young girls need to be empowered by instilling confidence. Some of them were emotionally and mentally drained and we cannot leave them helpless and vulnerable. It is important for them to be involved in sport and a life Programme for the future.”

As Instructor for the Healthy and Wellness Club in Kagiso Mr. Paul Mokete concluded, “we need to teach these young girls at the early age to take care of themselves and live a healthy lifestyle.

After the 5km Fun Walk, the young girls engaged in a session of Aerobics to shouts of joy.