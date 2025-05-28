Glass Acts of Greatness: SA Schools Shine in 2024 Recycling Challenge

The Glass Recycling Company (TGRC) is proud to reveal the ‘glass acts of greatness’ that have emerged from its flagship environmental education initiative – the 2024 TGRC Annual Schools Recycling Competition. From bottles to bragging rights, schools across the country have turned waste glass into a symbol of sustainability, teamwork and environmental pride.

This year, learners across four provinces rolled up their sleeves and made a massive impact collecting a staggering 400 TONS of glass! That’s more than 1.2 million bottles and jars, transitioning into valuable resources within the circular economy.

Laerskool Kabega in Gqeberha stood out as a true green champion, collecting over 43 000kgs of glass and earning the coveted title of 2024 Overall National Winner. Their outstanding effort earned them a total of R50,000 in prize money – R30,000 for their provincial win and R20,000 for topping the national leaderboard.

In addition to end-of-year provincial and national prizes, TGRC also awarded monthly cash prizes throughout the competition to celebrate consistent commitment, boost morale and reward momentum. Each month brought new opportunities for schools to collect, compete, and champion the cause.

According to Adele Botha, a Kabega teacher and co-ordinator of their green projects, “Glass recycling has had a huge impact on our school. We TGRC School Competition in 2017 when it was extended to include the Eastern Cape (PE and EL). All the money earned through our glass recycling through the years have been put back into improving our school grounds. Through the years we have bought and installed water tanks, we have planted grass along the embankments and sport fields, we have bought picnic tables and benches from recycled plastic to make break times better for our learners”

“Through the competition our learners have had the opportunity to do science expo projects, they learn about the circular economy and how we save energy through glass recycling. Recycling glass has bound our teachers, learners and families together by giving us a shared goal. Without whole school involvement and our support staff, in particular, we would not have been able to sustain and grow the project successfully each year” added Botha.

KwaZulu-Natal emerged as the top-performing province in the 2024 competition, with learners collecting an impressive 108 608 kilograms of glass (roughly 18 elephants in weight!). Hot on its heels was the Eastern Cape, with a close 106 202 kilograms (just under 18 elephants), showcasing strong regional commitment to recycling and environmental action. Gauteng followed in third place with 92 693 kilograms (15 elephants), while the Western Cape rounded out the list with a still-noteworthy 87 318 kilograms (14 elephants).

Together, these provinces diverted 400 tons of glass from landfills – proving that with a little collective effort and a lot of green heart, schools can lead the way in building a cleaner, circular future.

“Glass is a shining example of circular sustainability – infinitely recyclable, endlessly valuable. And that’s what our learners have proven: that change starts with one clear action,” says Shabeer Jhetam, CEO of The Glass Recycling Company. “The schools in this competition are setting the standard for what it means to protect our environment and embed green thinking into everyday life.”

Why Glass? Glass isn’t just recyclable – it’s forever recyclable. It can be melted and re-moulded infinitely without losing purity or quality, making it a glowing symbol of sustainability. Through this competition, learners have not only prevented thousands of kilograms of glass from ending up in landfills – they’ve helped spark a long-term culture of eco-awareness, green learning and circular thinking.

Ready to turn your school into a green hero? Join the movement, schools across South Africa are invited to enter the 2025 TGRC Schools Recycling Competition – entries are still open. Whether you’re a first-time recycler or seasoned glass guardian, there are monthly prizes and end-of-year cash awards waiting – along with the joy of seeing your school go green, one bottle at a time. Sign up now.

2024 PROVINCIAL WINNERS

Eastern Cape (EL & PE):

🥇 Laerskool Kabega – 43,058 kg – R30,000

🥈 Little Eagles Play & Pre-School – 15,799 kg – R20,000

🥉 Morewag Primary School – 11,805 kg – R10,000

Gauteng:

🥇 Gereformeerde Skool Dirk Postma – 15,014 kg – R30,000

🥈 St. Paulus Pre-and Primary School – 13,938 kg – R20,000

🥉 Over the Moon Childcare Centre – 7,843 kg – R10,000

KwaZulu-Natal:

🥇 Isnembe Secondary School – 26,846 kg – R30,000

🥈 Kloof Senior Primary School – 16,905 kg – R20,000

🥉 Kloof Junior Primary School – 14,877 kg – R10,000

Western Cape:

🥇 Kenridge Primary School – 27,770 kg – R30,000

🥈 Bergvliet Primary School – 24,471 kg – R20,000

🥉 Observatory Junior School – 5,880 kg – R10,000