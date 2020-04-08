Glencore Electrifies 300 Households

02 April 2020 – Glencore aims to foster sustainable growth especially in rural areas where inadequate service delivery negatively impacts on people. For Glencore, this includes assisting government in its quest to improve the lives of ordinary South Africans. It is on this backdrop that Glencore completed its electrification project where they helped Eskom to provide electricity to 300 households in the Ga-Masha and Ga-Rantho communities in Limpopo.

The lack of access to electricity in the community caused a great many challenges for community members; who eventually resorted to striking which resulted to blocked roads and burned down vehicles. This caused serious damage to the road infrastructure and the property of private companies and individuals.

“It filled us with such great pride to see how excited these community members were to finally have access to electricity after the municipality was unable to provide it for them. At Glencore we take our commitment to progress together by improving the lives of the people in our host communities very seriously and we are glad that we were able to lend a hand to the local municipality and the community at large”, said Vorster Maloka, CSI Manager for the Eastern Limb Operations.

The electrification project cost Glencore just over 6 million and created 42 job opportunities for the people in the community.