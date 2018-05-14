Glenhills Secondary School Students All Set for Their Financial Futures

More than 650 learners from Glenhills Secondary School in KwaZulu-Natal have recently been equipped with healthy financial habits for their futures through Metropolitan’s Kickstarz financial education programme, which is currently being provided to schools around the country.

Learners in Grades 8 to 12 got to grips with money management by starting their own (fictional) sneaker companies. After coming up with unique names and logos for their businesses, the learners designed their very own pair of sneakers that they then marketed to the rest of the school.

Through running their companies – and with the help of interactive lessons – the students learnt financial basics from how to read a bank statement and how to plan and follow a budget, to more advanced issues like how to build up a good credit record and stay out of debt.

On the final day of the programme, the kids got to display their sneaker designs and a panel of judges decided which was the best-performing business in the programme. All members of the winning team walked away with a real pair of sneakers, made using their very own design. East Coast Radio presenter Deon Govender, who emceed the event, added to the day’s excitement.

Elsie Govender, CSI Manager at Metropolitan, says: “South Africa is the least financially literate country in the world, according to a survey conducted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. With our mandate of enabling African success, it is imperative for us to educate and empower young people to deal with real-world financial responsibilities before they enter adulthood while also providing them with financial wellness tools for their futures.”

Kickstarz will be coming to six more schools over the course of 2018.

For more information, visit https://www.metropolitan.co.za.