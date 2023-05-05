Global Award for SA Whisky Retailer

In a first for South Africa, specialist whisky retailer, WhiskyBrother has been awarded as the Global Multiple Outlet Retailer of the Year at the 2023 Icons of Whisky announced in London by Whisky Magazine.

The South African retailer competed against retailers from across the world including Scotland, America, Ireland, Japan and Europe, in two rounds of judging, for this prestigious accolade.

Known as the Oscars of Whisky, the annual Icons of Whisky awards international industry leaders, producers, promoters and retailers, judged by an esteemed panel of experts.

This is the second international award for WhiskyBrother – the first in 2021 when they were awarded as the Global Single Retail Outlet by the same competition, presented online due to COVID-19.