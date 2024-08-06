Global Foundation kickstarts Rural Optometry Businesses through Graduate Development Programme

Good vision is a basic human right, yet, uncorrected poor vision still affects approximately 2.7 billion people globally despite existing solutions having the potential to solve 80% of all vision problems.

The OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation believes in a world where everyone can see more and be more. As such, the Foundation leverages an innovative approach to philanthropy, partnerships and raising awareness to create sustainable access to vision care. This includes partnerships with governments, NGOs and like-minded private organisations, providing free eye exams and glasses for underserved communities, funding local vision care programs and raising awareness of poor vision among policy makers and at a community level.

Recently, the Foundation implemented a Graduate Development Programme in partnership with four universities.

“Vula Amehlo meaning ‘open your eyes’ is not just a healthcare solution, but a rural economic development programme, empowering Optometry graduates to open their own eye care business in a rural location that has no current access to such services,” says Lameez Eksteen: Country Manager, OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation South Africa.

Graduates that have not found permanent employment were nominated by their universities. They were enrolled in an Entrepreneurship course, followed by a competency test. Successful students were then tasked to find a location meeting specific criteria to open their own optical shop.

The project will launch in a phased approach, from 16 July, with 7 sites in Limpopo followed by 2 sites in KZN and 1 in Gauteng.

The Foundation will cover the shopfitting costs for the business premises as well as transportation from the manufacturer to the approved location, rent for 2 years, equipment, a 3-month supply of spectacles and ongoing training and mentorship.

Each practice is valued at a start-up cost of R2 million. The entrepreneur will own and run it as an independent business, with guidance from a business mentor. Various vision care services will be available to the public and glasses will be dispensed at a cost of R500 per pair.

“We are excited about furthering the reach of vision care services more widely across South Africa, but also to actively contribute to job creation for graduates who have invested in their education towards an aspect of healthcare where great need still exists,” added Eksteen

The optical shops will be clearly identifiable by the OneSight EssilorLuxottica branding and are strategically being opened near public transport areas to ensure ease of access for communities.