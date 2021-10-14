Global Handwashing Day – Dettol donates half a million hand sanitisers and gives South Africans 58,6million reasons to wash their hands

JOHANNESBURG, October 2021 – This Global Handwashing Day, Dettol is giving South Africans 58,6 million reasons to follow good hand hygiene.

The latest campaign by one of the world’s leading germ protection brands reminds South Africans that we wash our hands to protect each other, and to safeguard a healthy future for every one of us. We wash our hands to fight the spread of germs, and to help provide a brighter future for our 58,6 million fellow South Africans.

October 15 is Global Handwashing Day, a global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

The unprecedented global Covid-19 pandemic has only emphasised the importance of handwashing as a fundamental part of good hygiene, and the need to make it part of our everyday routine, said Dettol’s Regional Director – South Africa, Ioannis Dostas.

“The pandemic has made it clear that by looking after our own hygiene, we also protect each other,” said Ioannis. “This Global Handwashing Day, we launched our 58,6 Million Reasons campaign to remind South Africans that hand hygiene is critical in order to protect each other from germs, so that we can all live to enjoy the future.”

He said that the learnings of the past year had emphasised the need for collective action in healthcare approaches, and that handwashing was a major part of this.

The theme of this year’s Global Handwashing Day is “Our Future is at Hand – Let’s Move Forward Together”, which provides an opportunity to design, test and replicate creative ways to encourage people to wash their hands at critical times.

Rising to this challenge, Dettol has partnered with Shoprite’s fleet of Mobile Soup Kitchens, which serve fortified soup and bread to vulnerable community members across the country, to donate 500 000 hand sanitisers to help South Africans protect each other from germs.

As part of the Dettol campaign, the brand has taken to social media to remind the 58,6 million South Africans what they stand to protect, by keeping each other healthy and washing their hands regularly.

Among these reasons are opportunities like “to work from anywhere but home”; “to be reunited with my family”; “to explore the world beyond my window”, and “to wake up at a music festival again”.

“As we enter a new normal, beyond COVID-19, our future is at hand,” said Ioannis. “By continuing to wash our hands, we help to slow the spread of germs, and ensure we can enjoy the freedom of an open, healthy environment and a bright future for all South Africans.