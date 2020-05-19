Brad Habana, born 1978 in Johannesburg (lived in Durban and Cape Town too).

Fulfilling career roles at MTN, ABSA, Supersport, Treble Group and SAFA, the time was then right to further my experience whilst firmly flying the rainbow nation flag. I am now based in Doha, Qatar, working as Senior Sponsorship Specialist, helping Qatar deliver their first ever FIFA World Cup.

Been based in Doha since 2014, the journey has seen myself along with other South African expat leaders create a community engagement team called, South Africans in Doha (SAiD).

The SAiD community team host community related events showcasing our South African heritage and culture. Some events, showcase how South Africans (as the 1st African country to host the FIFA World Cup) can support Qatar along their journey of hosting their 1st ever Middle Eastern World Cup in 2022.

Since the introduction with the then Ambassador Saad Cachalia, the embassy and the community have also enjoyed a truly remarkable, fruitful and unifying relationship.

2020 was marked to be another successful year as we looked at bringing South Africans Artists and sports celebrities to Doha to participate in key South African events such as Freedom Day, Heritage day etc. The pandemic has changed that for us and our focus as community leaders now to assist people in the following ways:

Local South African entrepreneurs such as fitness instructors to use our network to do online training;

Local South African entrepreneurs such as cooks to sell their product on our social media platforms;

Assist South Africans who have lost jobs in Doha with food and accommodation;

Working with the embassy to get people back home on repatriation flights;

Promote South African food and meat which is sold locally in Doha;

We have also hosted a zoom call with the community, Brand South Africa, The SA Ambassador and sport celebrity Shaun Bartlett.

There will be another zoom call with the South African Ambassador, H.E. Faizel Moosa, which allows us to get 1st hand updates on all current situations. We will be inviting BSA and sports legend Quinton Fortune to engage further with the South Africans living and working in Doha.

Based on the current situation, we will be hosting another major annual event for Heritage day and 1 year anniversary event of the South African victory from the rugby world cup

Truly remarkable to be a living in another country but so proud to be showcasing South Africa in the best possible way!

