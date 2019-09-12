GolfRSA five headed Down Under for Junior Presidents Cup

9 September 2019 – Five of South Africa’s top junior golf talents – Jayden Schaper, Martin Vorster, Christo Lamprecht, Sam Simpson and Jordan Duminy – will be heading to Australia for the 2019 Junior Presidents Cup in December.

The GolfRSA National Squad quintet have qualified for the 12-strong International Team that will face off against the United States Team at Royal Melbourne Golf Club on 8-9 December in the second edition of the highly anticipated curtain-raiser for the Presidents Cup.

Australian Stuart Appleby will captain the International Team and American Justin Leonard will captain the U.S. Team in the prestigious team event, hosted by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) and PGA TOUR.

South Africa’s leading amateur Schaper and former SA Amateur champion Lamprecht will be making their second appearances for the International Team, having competed in the inaugural matches in 2017 at Plainfield Country Club in Edison, New Jersey, where the United States won 14-10.

Vorster, Schaper, Lamprecht, and Simpson were ranked second, third, fifth and sixth respectively and were virtually assured of their spots in the International Team before the September 4 deadline.