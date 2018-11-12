Good news on unemployment

Harambee’s Exceeds Youth Employment Commitment to Clinton Global Initiative

Johannesburg, 2 November 2018 – Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator shares with President Bill Clinton its successful youth employment commitment to deliver over 85,000 jobs and work experiences to young South Africans.

In 2015, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator joined the Clinton Global Initiative in New York City to make an on-stage commitment that it would provide 50,000 jobs and work experiences to unemployed youth in South Africa (Watch here: https://bit.ly/2SynfSp).

This week in Johannesburg, Harambee CEO Maryana Iskander shared with President Bill Clinton, in town for the Discovery Leadership Summit, that the organisation had exceeded on its commitment. “Harambee has built solutions that can tackle unemployment at scale by pathwaying young people into the economy. Since our commitment to the Clinton Global Initiative, we have delivered over 85,000 opportunities ranging from formal sector jobs to work experiences to entrepreneurship.”

By 2022, Harambee plans to increase this number to 500,000. This is included in the Presidential Jobs Summit agreement signed last month which uses a pathway manager to work across Harambee’s partner network enabling new job creation, growing the township economy and building digital skills for the future.