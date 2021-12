On 18 November, Minister Patel of dtic signed, in conjunction with BPESA, the industry body for the Global Business Service (GBS) sector, and multiple partners across the sector, a Masterplan Framework that sets a target and pathway of how to create between 250,000 and 500,000 cumulative new jobs in the sector in South Africa by 2030.

Andy Searle, CEO of BPESA stresses the importance of this commitment from government and how the sector and country got to this important milestone.