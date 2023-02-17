Grace Bible Church gives back to the class of 2022 – By Mzwandile Prince Mamaila

By Mzwandile Prince Mamaila

Matriculants of 2022 recently received their results, and accolades were underway in Soweto, Johannesburg. Soweto, South Africa’s largest township is home to approximately 2 million residents (officially) and comprises mostly black South Africans, some migrants, some foreigners. Founded in the 1930’s when the Apartheid Government started separating black and white residential areas, the South West ‘Township’ (Soweto) has now become one of the largest urban ‘townships’ in Africa.

Grace Bible Church has a mission to give top achieving Matriculants an award and a donation that will assist them in kickstarting their lives at higher educational institutions.

Founded by Presiding Bishop Musa Sono and located in Pimville, Soweto, on the 5th of February 2023, Grace Bible Church hosted its 21st edition of Achievers Awards. “Our target is people from previously disadvantaged communities,” stated Presiding Bishop Sono, “these awards are not limited to Grace Bible Church congregants but any learner who comes from a previously disadvantaged community and who excels in their Matric results.”

A warm welcome was given to the congregants and achievers by radio 2000 presenter and Master of Ceremonies Ike Phaahla. “The results of the class of 2022 reflect the resilience of our children and us as a nation,” stated Phaahla, highlighting the extreme measures the Matriculants took to assure they received outstanding results. From Saturday schools to educational camps to adapting to Covid – 19 irregularities, the class of 2022 went out of its way to have a successful academic year.

Former achievers took to the stage to reflect on how far they have come in life and how the donations from the Church assisted them at university. “The money I received here went a long way in helping me settle into Res and preparing me for my studies,” stated Katlego Mahlo, a 2018 award recipient who gave a heartfelt testimony.

Praises and ululations were underway as the Church welcomed the class of 2022 award recipients. Neatly clothed in their school uniforms and having received 7 distinctions, the achievers took to the stage one by one, joined by their Principals to receive their trophy and R30 000 donation. The ceremony comprised various award categories, from top-performing schools in Gauteng to Visually Impaired Top Learners to Top Learners in Sign Language.

“We are a Church that dreams, and we believe in social relevance,” stated Presiding Bishop Sono as he closed the ceremony, reaffirming the Church’s efforts to bring change into the community of Soweto, South Africa, and the rest of the world. The achievers will be on their way to their respective universities with a whopping R30 000. Most of the achievers will be venturing into medicine at the University of Cape Town.