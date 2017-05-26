Graduate Competition: Keen to enter?

Adzuna Graduate of the Year 2017

Are you a recent graduate or graduating shortly? Are you looking for an exciting opportunity for you to get your career started? Well, look no further because Adzuna’s back with the sixth edition of its Graduate Of The Year competition! Adzuna’s giving YOU the one-time chance to win a job, some cash, and a foot in the door.

Last year, the global winner of the Adzuna Graduate of the Year competition was Myric September from the Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein, South Africa, proving that SA’s students have what it takes to obtain first place on an international podium.

Here’s a glimpse of what just what you could be yours:

An internship with a top SA company

A cash prize of R20,000

A CV clinic with a top entrepreneur

With the SA job market seeing something of a slowdown in recent months, the news for this year’s graduates could be better. But the news is far from all bad, with some of the SA’s biggest employers still creating career opportunities for the best and brightest in this year’s graduate pool.

If you’ve graduated in the last 12 months from a recognised SA university or technicon (or are in your final year), then we want to hear from YOU! We are looking for the brightest, sharpest, sparkiest, gutsiest individual with oodles of talent. Whether arts, music, sports, academia, languages are your forte, or are an outstanding student union member, leader, or social contributor, we want to hear all about you and why you deserve the coveted ‘Graduate of the Year’ crown.

To enter our competition, click here and tell us briefly why you think you are the Graduate of the Year 2017. The deadline for applications is 30 June 2017 and the finalists will be notified by email by 7 July 2017.

Our selected 2017 SA finalist will receive a certificate and a cool prize, before going on to compete for the international graduate of the year title with finalists from Germany, Russia, Poland, Canada, India, Netherlands, France and Brazil.

Graduated more than a year ago? Don’t worry, you can still land your dream job! We list every advertised online vacancy in South Africa, including graduate jobs and internships, on our website, as well as blogging about all sorts of useful job-hunting facts.

Don’t forget to join the chat on twitter: #GOTY2017

All the very best!