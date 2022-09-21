Great Africa Hair Company is proud to be the newest strategic partner to the Temba Bavuma Foundation, committed to creating a sustainable impact on young girls’ lives whose families may be facing economic and social challenges.

This past Friday, 16 September, GAHC took part in the foundation’s annual dignity drive at Realogile High School in Alexandra (JHB), providing around 240 girls with Pick ‘n Pay care packages containing sanitary, hygiene and afri’pure hair care essentials.

The morning included fun activities with the young girls about facing our fears and important discussions around making sure the girls are well equipped to take care of themselves, making sure that they don’t miss out on school because of their periods and focusing on the importance of education to give themselves the best possible chance to excel in life.

“We are passionate about empowering young women, especially in this most fundamental stage of their lives. Our proudly South African brand, afri’pure, boasts the slogan ‘Be Naturally You’ and we hope to achieve this by given them the confidence they need to succeed and to be comfortable with who they are. We are proud to be associated with the Temba Bavuma Foundation who have given us this opportunity to be a part of the solution,” comments GAHC CEO and founder, Salil Dhingra.

The Temba Bavuma Foundation is a non-profit organisation which was started by national cricket player Temba Bavuma, with the view to make change in the lives of scholars from previously disadvantaged backgrounds. In order to achieve this, they have partnered with various organisations and institutions, like Great Africa Hair Company in order to continue on its mission of making a meaningful difference.

—ENDS