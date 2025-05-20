Greening the Future – One Tree at a Time

As climate concerns intensify and the need for sustainable action becomes increasingly urgent, one initiative is quietly driving meaningful change- through the simple, yet powerful act of planting trees and cultivating environmental awareness across South Africa.

Food & Trees for Africa (FTFA) alongside Konica Minolta South Africa (KMSA) are spearheading a nationwide tree planting initiative focused on restoring ecosystems, offsetting carbon emissions, and uplifting communities. This long-standing collaboration is dedicated to planting indigenous trees in schools, communities, and conservation areas—creating green legacies that will benefit generations to come.

“This year marks Konica Minolta South Africa’s 17th year of partnership with Food & Trees for Africa (FTFA), during which we have reached over 3150 sites nationwide. The goal is to show learners that this initiative goes beyond simply planting trees—it’s about contributing to something enduring. In the years to come, they will be able to look at these trees and proudly say, ‘I was part of that.’ More importantly, it’s about instilling sustainable habits that they can carry forward into their homes and communities,” says Ntombie Dlamini, Marketing Manager at Konica Minolta South Africa.

One of the most recent beneficiaries is Laerskool Gustav Preller, where 75 indigenous trees were planted with the active involvement of pupils. Acting Principal Nirvana Girhawu shared: “At Gustav, we’re committed to keeping our environment clean and green. We truly appreciate being chosen for such a generous and impactful initiative.”

To date, Konica Minolta South Africa and Food & Trees for Africa have positively impacted the lives of 315,048 beneficiaries through this collaborative effort, with ongoing plans to expand the initiative’s reach in both urban and rural areas.

By investing in ecological restoration and community education, this joint initiative is a powerful reminder that real change takes root when we nurture nature—and empower each other.