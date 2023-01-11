Greg Mitchley’s long walk to raising funds – By Mzwandile Prince Mamaila

By Mzwandile Prince Mamaila

Benoni is one of the many towns in the East of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni. Known as the “City of Lakes,” Benoni comprises four lakes, with one of its malls shaped as the Mississippi Steamboat alongside the Civic Lake. 500 Kilometres away from Kwa- Zulu – Natal, walking from Benoni to Durban is uncommon and risky. However, Greg Mitchley, the founder of the Greg Mitchley Foundation, proved that it is not impossible. Aiming to raise funds for Paralympian Kirsty Weir, Mitchley took a 14-day walk from Benoni to Durban.

The Greg Mitchley foundation is an NPO that caters to the elderly and the underprivileged. Founded in 2019, Mitchley began this foundation when a friend offered financial assistance to help him start up and learn the basics of running an organisation.

From pampering the elderly with saloon dates and trips to Durban to going into townships and bridges during Covid 19 to feed more than 200 000 people, his love for helping people pushed him out of his office job. “I do anything. My passion is to help,” said Mitchley with enthusiasm, portraying his love for bettering the lives of others.

Mitchley relies on donations to keep his organization going and to assure that he is fed. “I don’t want prawns. I don’t want the fancy stuff. I don’t want big houses. I just want to be able to look after myself to a degree where I can live so I can help as many people as possible,” stated Mitchley.

After receiving a call from a friend who notified him about Kirsty Weir, who suffers from Neurological Lupus and requires funds for the 2024 Paralympics, Mitchley decided to step in and help raise funds. From the 1st to the 14th of October 2022, Mitchley spent a wholesome yet tiresome 14 days walking from Benoni to Durban. Legs crumbling, scratches and scars, no food or accommodation, Mitchley bared the pain and soldiered on.

Numerous people cheered and rooted for him. Some kept track of his routes through social media and organized food and accommodation for him. “The walk to Durban was probably the best experience of my life because it showed me that this country can work together,” stated Mitchley, amazed by the unity South Africans portrayed.

After Mitchley’s 547-kilometre walk to Durban, it is evident that there are still people who are willing to compromise their lives for others. And Kirsty Weir has R32k towards her Paralympic dream! Visit the Greg Mitchley Foundation website, where you will find his banking and contact details and lend a helping hand.

Website: https://gmf.co.za/