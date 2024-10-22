Student from Struisbaai awarded best carpenter in South Africa – By Yolanda Wessels

By Yolanda Wessels

Cameron van Zyl, a student at the Agulhas Schools of Skills has been awarded the best carpenter in South Africa at the recent Sasol Foundation and Kagiso Trust National Skills Competition finals held in Johannesburg.

Learners and teachers from several schools nationwide competed against each other. They had to demonstrate their skills in various categories including welding, woodwork, civil services, automotive, electronics, construction, electrical work, and engineering graphics and design in August and September.

Cameron, a 17-year-old learner from the coastal village of Struisbaai won this prestigious national woodwork competition. This is a remarkable achievement as Cameron’s journey is as an LSEN learner, a program for students who struggle in traditional high school settings. He faced challenges as a young child such as difficulty with reading comprehension and understanding task requirements.

However, he persevered and excelled in the practical aspects of the competition, notably, being the only learner to complete his task.

He is quite new at doing woodwork and it was an honour to participate in the yearly awards.

Pieter Grobler, his woodworking teacher, and mentor knew he was special with a great future ahead. “He has always been a liked student and a humble person. I know he was something special when he used a dovetail joint in his project, a complex joint that not many people know how to do.”

His winning piece showcased his mastery of intricate woodworking techniques.

His dedication and passion paid off with his victory earning him a R20 000 scholarship where he can further his skills on the online platform, STEMLab, hand tools, a stylish watch, and a solar-powered device.

Cameron’s vision is to become his own boss, recognizing the importance of gaining experience by working for others first. His commitment and obedience, combined with his natural talent, ensure a promising future. Cameron’s achievement highlights the effectiveness of the Skills school in Struisbaai, focusing on practical skills (75%) and academics (25%). This approach empowers learners to excel in technical fields.

Cameron Van Zyl’s triumph serves as an inspiration to peers and educators alike, demonstrating that determination, hard work, and passion can overcome adversity. Met by his mother and family with extreme joy this achievement serves as a reminder and encouragement for other learners alike….