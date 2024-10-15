Groundbreaking visa reforms welcomed as the biggest pro-jobs initiative in decades – By Willie Aucamp MP and Karabo Khakhau MP

By Willie Aucamp MP and Karabo Khakhau MP

The bold and visionary reforms introduced by the Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, which we believe are poised to be the single most impactful job creation initiative in decades.

These changes, including the introduction of a Remote Work Visitor Visa and a Points-Based System for Work Visas, will be a game-changer for attracting foreign investment, generating employment, and positioning South Africa as a world-class destination for skilled talent and tourism.

According to independent research commissioned by the Reserve Bank, boosting the share of skills relative to the South African population by just 0.02% can boost annual GDP growth by 1.2% and create 78 000 new jobs. That amounts to seven new job for every additional skill.

This reform marks a significant step in cutting bureaucratic red tape, combating corruption within the visa system, and injecting much-needed skills into the economy. By fostering an open, transparent framework, the reforms create a clear path for top-tier skills to enter the market, which, in turn, will create thousands of jobs for South Africans.

Minister Schreiber and the Department of Home Affairs have taken a crucial step with this initiative, which reflects the DA’s commitment to economic growth and expanding opportunities for all. It also supports the Government of National Unity’s top priority of job creation.